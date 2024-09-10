Iranian-Americans have discovered their voice. Their activism will only grow stronger.

The enduring series of advocacy efforts and demonstrations that have unfolded across American cities since the onset of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in Iran since 2022 highlights a remarkable shift in the political consciousness of the Iranian diaspora in the United States. These protests, initially ignited by the tragic killing in custody of Mahsa Jina Amini—a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly not wearing the mandatory hijab in accordance with the Islamic Republic’s laws—transcend mere expressions of outrage. Two years later, the Woman, Life, Freedom movement remains a blazing symbol of resistance, representing the most substantial wave of dissent against the Islamic Republic of Iran since its inception in 1979.

Historically, the actions of the Iranian diaspora have mirrored the ebbs and flows of their homeland’s political dynamics, but on a smaller scale and in a less coordinated fashion. However, since the post-1979 revolution period, this time, a significant cross-section of the diaspora has become politically active on an extraordinary level, reflecting the primary desires and needs of the people in Iran: regime change.

The Woman, Life, Freedom movement is central to this transformation, which extends far beyond its initial single-issue, gender-specific focus to a call for systemic change. It is rooted in Iranians’ deep desire for sweeping political and societal transformation, specifically removing the clerical establishment. Beneath the surface of these protests—inside and outside of Iran—lies the conviction that the Islamic Republic remains the primary impediment to achieving democracy and fundamental human rights in Iran. This conviction, combined with the principle of collective action, has united the diaspora to address common grievances—such as human rights violations, lack of freedom, economic hardships, discrimination, and gender inequality—and catalyze political change.

SIGN UP FOR THIS WEEK IN THE MIDEAST NEWSLETTER

This determination is evident in various ways, such as the demonstrations supporting the families of hostages held by Tehran; opposition to any deal—nuclear or otherwise—that would provide financial relief to the regime without stringent human rights conditions; efforts to limit the Islamic Republic’s influence on the international stage; advocacy at the level of Congress and the United Nations; and campaigns aimed at ending gender apartheid in Iran. These actions exemplify Iranian-American’s unwavering commitment to justice, human rights, and accountability.

Since 2022, unprecedented demonstrations have been held in various US cities—including Boston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Nashville, Seattle, New York, and Washington—drawing thousands of participants to support events in Iran and to pressure the international community to take effective actions to address the human rights crisis in the country. In addition, many political and civil groups and organizations—including the Washington-based National Solidarity Group for Iran, which I lead—have emerged across the US to support the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, with many operating within coordinated networks to facilitate joint actions and amplify their impact.

For the first time, the diaspora effectively leveraged its political influence by holding meetings with congressional offices, calling lawmakers and sending them emails and letters, and distributing and signing petitions. This newfound engagement is evident in their unprecedented role in securing support for bipartisan legislation, such as the Mahsa Amini Human Rights and Security Accountability Act (MAHSA Act). Mobilized by ordinary diaspora citizens—often referred to as the Mahsa Act Army—the bill gained significant traction in Congress amidst ongoing protests and became law in April. These actions were not confined solely to Capitol Hill but extended to the State Department, White House, and relevant offices, marking a unique level of diaspora involvement and advocacy within US government institutions like never before.

This mobilization was driven by a powerful wave of online activism across various social media platforms inside and outside Iran, which played a substantial role in engaging the media, activists, and public figures to the cause of freedom for Iran. The unprecedented support from the entertainment industry and public figures further elevated awareness about the movement. A standout moment was the adoption of Iran-based artist Shervin Hajipour’s song “Baraye” (“For The Sake Of”) as the de facto anthem of the protests. This track, celebrated for its poignant lyrics derived from actual tweets by Iranians about their demands and aspirations, significantly amplified the movement’s impact and reach. Earning 83 percent of public votes submitted to the Recording Academy, Hajipour became the first recipient of the new Grammy Award category, “Best Song for Social Change,” presented by First Lady Jill Biden in 2023.

Across American universities, students and professors have also rallied together, participating in protests, publishing solidarity statements, organizing events, including panel discussions about the current situation in Iran and debates on its future, and expressing solidarity with the Iranian people. These collective efforts pressured many academic institutions to take a stance against the Islamic Republic’s brutality and oppression and to support the pro-democracy protesters. Such public mobilization efforts resonate deeply with theories of collective action, showcasing that people can transcend their interests to pursue shared objectives and drive political transformation.

The diaspora’s activism, which has amplified voices from within Iran, alongside campaigns like “No to Sham Elections,” as one of the key factors contributing to the significant boycott of the presidential elections on June 28 and July 5 following Ebrahim Raisi’s death. Several protests prompted the Islamic Republic’s Interests Section Office in Washington, DC—responsible for organizing absentee ballot stations in the US—to cancel polling station locations at the last minute on election day, causing disorder and confusion.

The Iranian diaspora’s persistent advocacy reflects the shifting political dynamics within its homeland and highlights its steadfast commitment to the struggle for a free and democratic Iran. For the first time in the Islamic Republic’s 45-year rule, there is remarkable alignment between efforts inside and outside Iran. However, internal divisions between the diaspora, as exemplified by the fallout of the Georgetown Eight Coalition—an opposition coalition made up of eight prominent figures in the diaspora—present serious challenges for future advocacy efforts. Such dynamics occasionally overshadow collective efforts, highlighting the complexities of diaspora engagement. While some view the coalition’s defeat as a setback, it offered valuable lessons for future coalition-building efforts. How the diaspora addresses these internal divisions will significantly shape its continued impact and effectiveness.

The Woman, Life, Freedom movement marked a pivotal moment for the diaspora, as it succeeded in reshaping and impacting the more than four-decade Western narrative about Iran by distinguishing the Islamic Republic from its people, which it does not represent in its entirety. More importantly, the movement has fundamentally reshaped the diaspora’s social, political, and cultural landscape, providing hope and a compelling rationale for sustained engagement. The Iranian diaspora should focus on unified messaging and goals, emphasizing shared principles like human rights and democracy to effectively support and express solidarity with the movement against the clerical establishment. Building alliances with human rights and civil society organizations and other diaspora communities can help garner more resources and support, increasing visibility and impact. Expanding the network of pro-democracy advocates and fostering solidarity within the diaspora should remain a primary ongoing goal.

As Iranians worldwide share a fervent aspiration for the end of the clerical establishment, the steadfast advocacy of the Iranian-American community in shaping US policy remains crucial to the challenging journey toward a brighter future for Iran, the Middle East, and, ultimately, the world. While the Islamic Republic grapples with persistent internal political struggles and legitimacy crises, the diaspora faces renewed challenges in upholding the demands of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement and amplifying the call for regime change from within Iran—particularly with a US presidential election in November. The Iranian-American community must confront these challenges head-on, focusing on the need for comprehensive and coordinated cross-factional unity to effectively advance the movement’s goals and prepare for future phases of mass protest.

Siamak Aram is president of the National Solidarity Group for Iran (NSGIran). He is also an associate professor of Data Analytics and Computer Science at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

Image: Siamak Aram of National Solidarity Group of Iran speaks at a rally and press conference at the US Capitol in support of freedom in Iran. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto)