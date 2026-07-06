Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

July 6, 2026

Braw in Bloomberg on the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On July 6, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was interviewed by Bloomberg to discuss the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense