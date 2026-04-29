Braw in Foreign Policy on Trump’s Iran war and strains on U.S. allies’ arms exports

On April 29, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was published in Foreign Policy with an article describing how the U.S. war with Iran is straining relations with allies and disrupting arms exports as Washington diverts weapons to meet its own military needs.
The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.