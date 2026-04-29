Middle East Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

April 29, 2026

Braw in Foreign Policy on Trump’s Iran war and strains on U.S. allies’ arms exports

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On April 29, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was published in Foreign Policy with an article describing how the U.S. war with Iran is straining relations with allies and disrupting arms exports as Washington diverts weapons to meet its own military needs.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Middle East Security & Defense