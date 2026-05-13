Resilience & Society

Timely Commentary & Analysis

May 13, 2026 • 9:35am ET

Braw in Foreign Policy on the dual threat of pandemics and supply chain shocks

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On May 13, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was published in Foreign Policy in an article on preparing for the dual threat of pandemics and supply chain shocks.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

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The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Resilience & Society