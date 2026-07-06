Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

July 6, 2026

Braw in Fox News on Russia’s use of shadow fleet to probe NATO drone defenses

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On July 6, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in Fox News in an article discussing Russia using it’s shadow fleet to probe NATO drone defenses.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense