With an expected global population of 10 billion by 2050, the world must adjust to meet growing food demands. Changes to climate and geopolitical disruptions—from war and conflict to trade—have significant implications to food security. Only a few places in the world have the potential to rise to this occasion. Brazil is top of the list.

Image: A combine harvester is seen before it harvests corns at a farm near Brasilia, Brazil August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado