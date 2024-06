In partnership with UN Women Multi-Country Office – Caribbean, the Atlantic Council conducted focus groups in Guyana and Jamaica to better understand perceptions and social constructs around women and girls particularly on areas related to gender-based violence and political and workforce participation. Here are some of the results.

This is part of the AALAC-UN Partnership.

Image: Two girls share a laugh as a woman with a baby stands next to them in central Havana February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut (CUBA)