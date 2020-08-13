DFRLabCoffeeBreak with InternetLab Head of Research Heloisa Massaro

On this week’s #DFRLabCoffeeBreak, Assignment Editor and Research Associate, Luiza Bandeira sits down with Heloisa Massaro, Head of Research at InternetLab. InternetLab is a Brazilian think tank focused on law, technology, and internet policy. The two explore COVID-19 disinformation inside the country and the resulting outbreak that has made it a global hot spot. Massaro explains the disinformation’s resulting effect on Brazil in the wake of COVID-19 and the country’s hastily put together bill meant to combat “fake news.”

The DFRLab Coffee Break is a video series meant to discuss how disinformation and digital change affect industries, policy making, and society with a community of experts, academics, and leaders from around the world.