DFRLabCoffeeBreak with Investigative Reporter, Jared Holt

The DFRLab Coffee Break is a video series meant to discuss how disinformation and digital change affect industries, policy making, and society with a community of experts, academics, and leaders from around the world.

Our guest for this conversation is Jared Holt, investigative reporter for Right-Wing Watch and host of the SH!TPOST Podcast. With DFRLab Resident Fellow, Emerson Brooking, Holt discusses trends in extremist online communities and how their activities have evolved with modern media trends. Holt also discusses the dangerous implications of “remix culture” as young internet users are targeted or otherwise come across new waves and iterations of extremist narratives.

Watch the full interview here: