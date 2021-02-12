On February 5th, Dexter Roberts co-authored an article, “Is China’s Economic Success to Be Applauded, or Feared” on Pairagraph in a debate format with Branko Milanovic, Visiting Presidential Professor at the Graduate Center City University of New York.

In the article, Roberts argues that while the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) economic policies since the 1980s may have lifted many Chinese people out of poverty, not only was much of this growth a mere correction of the damages done by the misguided growth policies of Mao Zedong but its methods have also left deep fissures in China’s economy. Mass resettlement programs have left many large communities in economic uncertainties, and discriminatory regulations preventing migration from the countryside to the cities are deepening the socio-economic gap. Such deep fault lines, he argues, may hold back China’s continued growth and transition to a consumption driven economy.