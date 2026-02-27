Economy & Business Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense
How to deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan, with Rep. John Moolenaar

In this episode, host Juliette Matos brings you a conversation with Congressman John Moolenaar (R-MI-2), chairman of the House Select Committee on China, as questions about US support for Taiwan come back into focus in Washington. When Moolenaar joined us, he said deterring Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait is a “core US national security interest.” In conversation with the Atlantic Council’s Markus Garlauskas, Moolenaar also shared his views on the economic stakes of the US-China relationship and how Washington should approach cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Watch the full event and read the transcript here: Congressman John Moolenaar on deterring aggression against Taiwan.

About the podcast

The AC Front Page Podcast, hosted by Juliette Matos, brings you exclusive conversations with heads of state and government, senior US officials, CEOs, and global decision maker—recorded live at the Atlantic Council’s headquarters in Washington, DC, and on stages around the world. From geopolitics and national security to technology and the global economy, this podcast will keep you updated and informed on the policy debates driving today’s headlines.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Full videos and transcripts of our events are available at AtlanticCouncil.org/ACFrontPage.

Past event February 12, 2026

Congressman John Moolenaar on deterring aggression against Taiwan

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT—Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, discusses how the United States and Taiwan can strengthen deterrence in the Taiwan Strait.
New Atlanticist June 17, 2025

China is militarizing its coast guard against Taiwan. Here’s how Taipei and its allies can respond.

As new evidence emerges about China’s long-suspected practice of using its coast guard for military purposes, Taiwan and the US have the tools to push back.

