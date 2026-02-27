How to deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan, with Rep. John Moolenaar

In this episode, host Juliette Matos brings you a conversation with Congressman John Moolenaar (R-MI-2), chairman of the House Select Committee on China, as questions about US support for Taiwan come back into focus in Washington. When Moolenaar joined us, he said deterring Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait is a “core US national security interest.” In conversation with the Atlantic Council’s Markus Garlauskas, Moolenaar also shared his views on the economic stakes of the US-China relationship and how Washington should approach cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Watch the full event and read the transcript here: Congressman John Moolenaar on deterring aggression against Taiwan.

