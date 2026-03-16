Inside Trump’s economic strategy, with EXIM Bank’s John Jovanovic

Amid a war in Iran, a slowdown in shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and tariff uncertainty, host Christoph Hodel brings you a conversation with John Jovanovic, chairman and president of the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM). In conversation with the Atlantic Council’s vice president for energy and infrastructure, Landon Derentz, Jovanovic stresses the importance of supply chains that are “free, fair, and functioning,” the need for US companies to be competitive, and the role EXIM plays in strengthening those supply chains. He also offers a behind-the-scenes look at Project Vault, a new initiative to create a strategic critical mineral reserve.

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About the podcast

The AC Front Page Podcast, hosted by Juliette Matos, brings you exclusive conversations with heads of state and government, senior US officials, CEOs, and global decision maker—recorded live at the Atlantic Council’s headquarters in Washington, DC, and on stages around the world. From geopolitics and national security to technology and the global economy, this podcast will keep you updated and informed on the policy debates driving today’s headlines.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Full videos and transcripts of our events are available at AtlanticCouncil.org/ACFrontPage.

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AC Front Page harnesses the convening power and expertise of the Council’s sixteen programs and centers to spotlight the world’s most prominent leaders and the most compelling ideas across sectors. The premier platform engages new audiences eager for nonpartisan and constructive solutions to current global challenges. This widely promoted 45-minute program features the Council’s most important guests and content serving as the highlight of our programming.

Related Experts: Landon Derentz

Image: A worker stands at a small critical minerals refinery developed by a US military-led program, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on December 9, 2025. Photo by Perpetua Resources/Handout via Reuters.