As the dire situation in Afghanistan continues to unfold, the safe and prompt evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies remains a critical challenge and an urgent priority for the Biden Administration.

In this call leading senior former officials and experts discuss the urgent policies, posture and operations needed to ensure a rapid, safe evacuation in the days and weeks ahead. This call also addresses a wide range of other critically important issues, including the long-term implications for US alliances, particularly NATO, and what effective US policy options are available to the United States for setting its relationship with a Taliban-led Afghanistan. Also central to this discussion is the nature of any renewed terrorist threats from a reconstituted Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups who may seek safe haven in Afghanistan, and the most effective homeland defense and counterterrorism policies and posture in this new environment.

A discussion with

General James L. Jones

Former National Security Advisor to the President of the United States

Atlantic Council Executive Chairman Emeritus

Chairman, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council

Lord George Robertson

Former Secretary General, NATO

Member, International Advisory Board, Atlantic Council

Amb. James B. Cunningham

Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Center, Atlantic Council

Kirsten Fontenrose

Director, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, Atlantic Council

Former Senior Director for the Gulf, National Security Council

Evanna Hu

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council



Moderated by

Barry Pavel

Senior Vice President and Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council

Transcript

Note, this transcript was automatically generated.

Barry Pavel: Good afternoon, everyone i’m Barry Pavel Senior Vice President at the Atlanta Council and director of the Scowcroft Center for strategy and security, thank you for joining us for today’s Atlanta Council press and Members call. On both the urgent and longer term considerations surrounding ongoing developments in Afghanistan. We’re joined by an all star group but deeply experienced participants and will really need them to help us address the core considerations Amidst this very rapidly unfolding complex set of circumstances. That are so important for all of us and, of course, after this call will hear from President Biden at one o’clock pm. Will start this call with short remarks from each speaker who will share their insights on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. The safe and prompt evacuation of Americans and all of america’s allies on the ground there the urgent policies posture and operations needed to ensure rapid safe and sustained evacuations. We also simply must address the longer term implications for us alliances, particularly NATO. As this was a NATO operation, the effective US policy options available to the United States and also allied policy options for setting their relationships. With a Taliban led Afghanistan, the nature of any renewed terrorist threats from a reconstituted Al Qaeda other terrorist groups who may seek safe haven. And Afghanistan and the most effective homeland Defense and counterterrorism policies and posture in this new environment. Following their remarks will open up the session for moderated Q amp a to answer questions from our media and Member participants. As a reminder, therefore, this conversation is on the record, it will be recorded and will be sure to send the recording around afterwards. Please put your questions in the chat, as you have them and now for a short set of introductions for this esteemed group it’s worth spending more time, but i’ll try to be very brief first. The right Honorable Lord George Robertson a port Ellen is a special advisor to be P, and a senior counselor. At the Cohen group in Washington, he was the Secretary General of NATO from 1999 to 2003 mark those dates and the UK Defense Secretary. Before that 1997 to 99 he was a Member of Parliament before that he was the first leader of NATO to invoke the article five mutual Defense provision responding to the September 11 attacks. On the United States, and he led the alliance to do more effectively with new threats of terrorism, he also oversaw the involvement of NATO in Afghanistan, obviously. He’s a member of the Atlantic Councils international advisory board general James Jones is the President and CEO of Jones group international he was national security adviser to President Obama. Before that he served as Supreme Allied Commander in Europe from 2003 to 2006 where he worked very closely with Lord Robertson. As commander of all NATO forces jimbo Jones led the alliance into the overall command of I SAF in Afghanistan, the largest combat mission in nato’s history. General Jones is the executive Chairman emeritus at the Atlanta Council and I have the great fortune that he is the Chair of the scope cross Center at the Council. Ambassador James Cunningham, is with us, he was ambassador to Afghanistan August 2012 to December 2014 before that he was the deputy he also served. As ambassador to the United Nations, before that, and was acting permanent us representative United Nations for the first nine months of 2001, including on 911. Ambassador Cunningham is non resident senior fellow with the Council South Asia Center. Person fontan rose is the director of the Scowcroft Middle East security initiative and the council’s Middle East programs. She served as nsc senior director for the Gulf enter Interagency experience includes five years at the State Department. On Middle East and Africa issues and before that she worked in the Defense department. And lastly, but not least, ivana, who is the CEO and partner of omaha os and artificial intelligence and machine learning company. She’s a senior fellow with the Scowcroft Center and she is a deep expert on messaging and propaganda related to Violent extremism and terrorism. She’s worked at the intersection of governance security technology on multiple continents. Including extensive time in Kenya Iraq, the Gaza Strip Syria things in Afghanistan she’s been actively organizing non governmental efforts to evacuate Americans and at risk, Afghans. Working with multiple flights and a growing list of evacuees with that introduction Let me now turn for to Lord Robertson, for his initial remarks, thank you very much.

George Robertson: Thank you buddy and and thanks to the Atlantic Council for arranging this this webinar. I was very proud on the 12th of September. 2001 the day after the attacks on New York, Washington. Because we were invoking Article five of the North Atlantic Treaty for the very first time, an attack on one country, the United States of America, which is to be seen as an attack on all. 19 countries in the alliance, there was a moment of unique solidarity and, as I say, I felt proud of the organization that I had the privilege of leading at that time. I sent him at this week is the opposite I don’t feel productive feel ashamed, because that solidarity seems to have gone the principle of we all go in together and we all come out together seems to have been completely lost and the we have betrayed that solidarity. And indeed, so many of the people in Afghanistan over the 20 years since the 12th of September 2001 we’ve seen huge improvements in Afghanistan. In terms of the terrorist threat eliminated from that country from which so much terror had come. In terms of civic society, the education of women and girls market economy being increased sport music being reintroduced we had not introduced a system of Western democracy we had introduced the system of Afghanistan normality. That’s now or at risk and today the foreign ministers of NATO everything and Brussels it’ll be a pretty somber meeting because eliana solidarity has been crushed. By the unilateralism of the United States President, and I regret that because i’ve known Joe Biden, for many, many years about man of wisdom and talent. He is, but this act of recklessness has prejudice and we can needle and the waste from which we’re going to find it difficult to recover So what does need to know do. First of all, it has to recover and rebuild that idea of solidarity and it’s got to do it very quickly indeed it’s got to get out people from Afghanistan, the people who have helped us that wouldn’t be easy, and we have to do it and that wouldn’t do that the Taliban. And followed us at the President at the present moment, we have to reassemble that coalition of interest in the region that we assembled at the very beginning, when we went to Afghanistan, because we’re involved all the countries of the region that a war wanted Natal to take over a self at that, at that time, we need to recreate that. We have to be prepared for more terrorists, because, make no mistake about it, the Al Qaeda terrorists have been released from jail and Afghanistan. And they’re not going to restrict their ambitions to that country, and we need to make sure that they. That some of the countries in the region who are cheating today that would be cheering tomorrow. Because i’ve kind of stand will be a threat to them, as it has been in the past, I have to see to this audience today as i’ve said of the UK. When I was an editor I used to tell countries, the reason that we are going to Afghanistan is because, if we don’t go to Afghanistan, Afghanistan is going to come to us, I have to tell you to do that, I think that that is just what’s going to happen. Thank you, Lord Robertson very some sobering as well as somber remarks, but we need to use those your inspiring points to galvanize all of us to action, let me turn next please to general Jones certain nice to hear from you.

Barry Pavel: camera guns, please unmute.

James Jones: Excuse me. Let me say that I completely agree with everything that Lord Robertson just mentioned and was honored to join join him in 2003 as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. Earlier in my career in 1975 I was close by when the fall of Saigon and also the evacuation of Cambodia took place those were difficult moments. This one is even more difficult. As I said, I agree with everything Lord roberson said so I won’t repeat it, but. Let me suggest that it looks to me like the the operation from their operational standpoint that we did this exactly backwards, we evacuated, the military first and then, then the civilians and then the last but not least, the we’re trying to get the US Government employees and our friends and allies out of Afghanistan. I think this is going to have a huge impact not only on our allies, but on our adversaries, which will be emboldened militant groups all over the world terrorist organizations will take this as a sign that they can get away with just about anything. Rarely in my career have I seen the United States tackle so many problems, simultaneously, both internal and external usually we have either internal problems or external problems and we can handle that but. Today we have both simultaneously and they’re very, very significant. So I think that we are in a very difficult time very difficult moment and how we restore. The loss of prestige and not only NATO, but certainly the United States. And in the messages that our adversaries will take from the the actions that we that we take in the coming weeks and months, will go a long way towards setting the future Thank you.

Barry Pavel: Thank you very much, general Jones very important in including your point about us having this backwards and how can we move forward in a way that fixes that, let me turn now to Kirsten fontan rose Thank you so much for joining us.

Kirsten Fontenrose: Sure very, very happy to be here i’m going to touch a little bit on. Some of the some of the negatives and challenges and some of the positives are seeing in this unofficial effort to get folks out. Just so people are tracking the issues that that are being run into underground are getting planes into the stack to be allowed to land. Getting transport from safe houses around cobbled to the airport getting access to the airport part of this is because there’s a very real threat of extremist groups not talking to TV here sending in a suicide vest among the crowd entering the airport passage from the civilian side of the military side of the airport. we’re seeing fratricide among the evacuation community and bidding wars for pilots and then a lack of official government channels of coordination between international agencies on the ground so. You know, getting people out requires good ground level coordination between the officials who are responsible for logistics in X country and then the US military on the ground in the airport. This these relationships did not need to exist before from the strategic level to the tactical level, so they didn’t and what’s this meant What this means is that, where people are scrambling to find. The right PLC to talk to you, and this is where the civil society community is really coming. To be helpful, a lot of the former government officials who are working on evacuation myself teams like mine are. are trying to make some of those contacts trying to put people in touch with the folks they need to talk to and. For one example, the UN reached out because they are volunteering to come in and help with managing the crowd control and some care and feeding outside the gates for the US stops. Of the airport and they didn’t have a contact on the ground to work with that’s been resolved little things like that are really where this official Community is coming in handy. On the topic of the UN, they like, I said, they are sending in some uniforms to assist with this effort they’re working focusing on the east gate right now. and hopefully this will you know make some of the human trauma we’ve seen outside the gate a little less they’re going to do sustenance they’re going to do, emergency care they want to do crowd control and the like. And I don’t know exactly when we’re going to see that effectively hit the ground but it’s a conversation. There been political pressure from here, from the US on the UN to actually take over the evacuation effort we’re not seeing that yet, but this is still a move in the right direction, a little bit a little bit helpful. Two days ago, there was a report on the ground from one of these gates here about 300 people kind of crushed outside we’re seeing that at several of the gates. But cobbles not the end of the story. There’s an evacuation need for places like Herat places like mashad as well, and this is where the unofficial groups are really the only ones acting and they’re very, very active and flights are being scheduled flights are leaving so some of this is is is working. The challenges that we have in the areas like that, outside of cobble are not only TV control of the areas that also usable landing strips. One thing I would say, if the telephone want the world to believe any of their rhetoric about wanting friendly relationships with the rest of the legitimate governments around the world. Then they would announce and allow international civil society groups to evacuate people using Bagram, air base, which is under their control, right now, then you wouldn’t have the issues with. needing to secure us control over an airport to prevent extremist groups and coming in or hitting it US personnel because there won’t be US personnel there so notice the Taliban, please make that possible, if you really mean what you say. Now really quickly, I want to touch on some of the positives we’re seeing in this effort to support evacuation from outside the government. One is that the private sector and civil society effort is an example of bipartisan collaboration. I don’t think we’ve seen in a long time we’ve got former government officials and retired military intelligence officers from both sides of the aisle who are working together in this hyper efficient format they’re forming teams their self organized or self directed the reaching out to the US Government when they think they can be helpful they’re staying out of their way when when they because they know what it’s like to be on the inside, when it’s not helpful. We’re also seeing multilateral cooperation that is really superlative and we’re seeing a fusion of government private sector and NGO activity toward a single mission that is nearly impossible to replicate through official channels, because of the necessary red tape and regulations when you’re talking about taxpayer funds and legal authorities we’re seeing, for instance, the private sector. Like federal like fedex and like Richard Branson they’ve reached out and they’ve offered the use of aircraft to help with the evacuation ever. US Government is having a difficult time accepting this and kind of systems, because we have laws intended to prevent bribery. To preclude the government from receiving services for free, but the unofficial effort outside of the government can accept these offers. What what do we not have we do not have a centralized database to have evacuee information that can assist God and processing passengers on the unofficial flights out. Groups or during your own vetting and organizing and they’re getting their own landing rights in other countries and we don’t have resettlement plans for all evacuees. The danger in this is that we will wind up with temporary refugee camps that governments kind enough to accept planes full of people in the emergency situation right now. are not prepared to care for long term and there’s also the risk, and this is where i’m gonna hand it over to ivana there’s the risk that extremist groups could exploit these refugees in places like Pakistan. Or Albania they’re willing to take them in right now in the short term but can’t care for them long term we need plans to resettle them and if they don’t materialize we’re looking at that risk of extremist exploitation.

Barry Pavel: Thank you really important very current updates Kirsten Thank you so much, and as a reminder, if you have questions for any of our speakers, please put them in the chat and we’ll turn to those. Let me turn now to Ambassador James Cunningham as a reminder, he was former US ambassador to Afghanistan Thank you again, Mr ambassador for joining us.

James Cunningham: Thank you very for having me. I don’t want to repeat what general drones and more graduates and said, I agree with them, and I want to thank Cristina taunton rose and many other people who have been interested in Afghanistan for all the work that they’re doing in the aftermath of this to try to get people out in what is a very confused and dangerous situation. I think what I want to say is that, for the reasons that do spy a lower gravity and so eloquently that Biden decision in April was a unilateral an unforced strategic mistake and what’s happening now in the ground is what we call on particular the resulting dumpster fire. I hope the the NATO foreign ministers today will speak very plainly. To Secretary Clinton and his colleagues about the ramifications of this and the effect that what has transpired, beginning with the trump administration’s unilateral approach. And the effect that the what’s transpired has had on the ability of our allies and partners to have confidence in the credibility and consistency of US leadership. The Afghans are doing the suffering now unnecessarily, in my view and, tragically, but the long term danger. For the United States is to our ability to as President Biden said the other day rally others. To our cause I think that’s a much more difficult proposition now than it was before all those still necessary. And also want to note and the attempts of the Biden administration to blame all this on the collapse of Afghan soldiers unwilling to fight is a particularly hurtful and terribly misleading assertion the line for this goes straight from the the Doha Agreement, the trump Doha agreement through the biden’s decision to implement the agreement. Up until the foot up to the fall of cobbled what happened over that time use the erosion of Afghan confidence in the support from their own government and from the United States which was accelerated and snowballed when President Biden made clear that we were on the way out, once the military is on the way out as general drones and we’re driving to know very well they’re on the way out there not doing anything else anymore, except getting out and that loss of American assistance and then, subsequently, the abandonment of Afghan forces and field, force them to face it painful choice, even those who wanted to still fight. Whether to fight or to accept the Taliban very successful psychological campaign to convince commanders and foot soldiers to lay down their arms take some money and go home. So, while the Afghan Government there’s certainly a large shared responsibility in this fiasco, the decision to withdraw unilaterally and end the support on which we had taught the Afghan forces to depend. Was the I think the major cause of the collapse, to the will to fight and we got to face up to that task now horses to deal with the humanitarian disaster that. that now exists, and I hope we can generate help generated international effort to do all the many things that are kind of need to be done in the coming days, including a coordinated and significant international campaign to condition Taleban behavior Thank you.

Barry Pavel: Thank you very much, Ambassador Cunningham your last point, in particular, is really important at the Atlanta Council we look to move and suggest forward looking solutions and that’s a really important one that we need to keep our eye on, let me turn out to ivana hoop for her thoughts ivana.

Evanna Hu: thanks for having me I just actually wanted pick up where cursing left off with that thread just the humanitarian aspect of all of this is that there’s a lot of the track to diplomacy we’re sort of the unofficial collaboration with State Department do D, but one feels a lot of is the price gouging is actually happening as flights are getting more and more expensive and and part of that is just due to the huge line the queue of lamb of granting permissions that private aircraft would have to get there are some chartered mill flights that are getting in. But typically they only have one hour on the wrong way, so if you cannot get your people from their homes in Kabul, to the airport get them through Pat, you know get them past the gates, and also that flight then you’re flying out with 10 seats are. filled out of you know, the hundred, and at that you might have on aircraft and so that is something that we really need help on I think especially. Just better coordination with the State Department and the marines that are on the ground. Keeping we’re protecting at the gates and things like that, we also need to really think about. The long term implication right now we’re all in like less respond less react, we need to get stuff going. But unfortunately, this problem is not going to go away, and so a lot of these rescue missions and evacuations, will go on for almost as long as you know, the Taliban is empower. And so we need to think about from a policy perspective, how can we actually help them work with a lot of the humanitarian efforts, the non governmental efforts on the ground. And then, how can we actually think about a more sustainable strategy, one thing that you know I think humanitarian groups really need help on our. Is around this notion of third country destinations so getting your get so getting flights and planes in is not an issue right there, she was a landing permission. And then the safe core door for people to get their airports pass the gates, but then it’s like Okay, then, where do we take them they’ll have no longer accepting them a lot of countries like Albania and Cairo like you know and Egypt, they have tried. But there are also a capacity, they don’t want to turn into another refugee resettlement camp outside their cities. And so, where are we taking them, and so there are some crazy places that we’re taking Afghan refugees but I mean if you really think about it, even if you’re at risk. In your own country, would you would you go to a country like Tbilisi Georgia Georgia right, for example, and knowing that you don’t speak. Georgia and there might not be any employment where immigration help for you and you have no idea whether or not you can actually apply for asylum in that third country. Especially if you don’t have the money to fly to another country that you might have a visa and etc, and so we’re getting a lot of these questions from the Afghans that we’re trying to help.

Barry Pavel: Thank you very much ivana very also very important questions issues that you’ve raised. As a reminder, please put any questions you have in the chat and we would be happy to direct those to the appropriate speakers I might start with the last one, which is. very timely and important, and that is from Jennifer counter and non resident senior fellow with the Scowcroft Center Jen do you want to voice your question.

Jennifer Counter: yeah sure thanks Barry and so there’s been you know, over the last couple of days i’m ruler Sally the former director of the national. Security, as well as former Vice President who’s claiming that he is now the rightful President, along with the son of mature Massoud. Are hold up in the past year that’s what they’re they’re claiming to be and they’ve stated that they have weapons and fighters they’ve been stockpiling for quite some time. And i’m just you know i’ve been thinking about is this a credible resistance and that’s actually what they’re calling it do they have to they have a chance in hell really. Without any outside funding support fighters all of the things that make an army or a resistance work so i’m just curious with the speakers think on the chance of a resistance forming.

Barry Pavel: person, thank you.

Kirsten Fontenrose: relinquish should probably pull in your phone from our team to talk about this as well, but from what I understand with folks i’m talking to. Is that the the folks who are up in the north don’t believe that it’s just them, they really believe that the population also shares their distaste for a telephone government and that, if they were to be armed and equipped in a in a in an appropriate way that they would not have problems enlisting tribal lords or travel warlords to support that effort doesn’t mean this is necessarily true and i’ll defer to the ambassador and to earth on this, but that’s what we’re hearing is that there are assumption is that they wouldn’t be doing this alone.

Barry Pavel: you’re fine master Cunningham any other thoughts on this.

James Cunningham: I think Christians right there are viewing this as a longer term proposition and hoping to provide a rallying point that people can move to as it’s happening to some degree, already they have members of the Afghan security forces and and commandos, who have made their way to the valley, but they recognize that they can’t continue without outside assistance and have already launched an appeal. Young Massoud has already launched an appeal to the international community to to provide them material and in military support for the for a longer term effort. Many of us as we were I was an advisor to the Afghanistan study group last year. Many of us believe that when this happened, that is, if there were a rapid withdrawal of US forces in the end the Afghan forces collapsed, that the result would be civil war, we did not anticipate that the Taliban would have conducted session, efficient and circling campaign. With so little in so little time, but that is still a possibility, depending on how things evolve and what the credibility is a and I fear it’s small but the credibility of television assurances that they seek in a in an inclusive government. Years ago, the TV announced that they favorite inclusive government and what they meant by that was Government that they completely controlled with some technocrats running things like the Finance Ministry and stuff like that, if that’s where things, eventually, and I expect that’s likely. In the not too distant future, there may be a great deal of discomfort. around the country with with Taliban regime and so that’s that I think that’s what the punch series are hoping for.

Barry Pavel: Thank you and earphone naruto and director of the Atlanta Council South Asia Center, and this is a joint effort between South Asia Center in the Center Thank you you’re fun.

Irfan Nooruddin: Thanks Barry just a quick response, first I want to mention we didn’t on the record interview with Mr Masood the Republic last week to the Council will put a link in the chat for anyone interested in that more generally, adding to a customer and then Ambassador Cunningham said. What we understand is that there are active efforts to i’m a bit of their tongue between the muscles group and the Taliban. That will essentially allow our economy for my suits group in the punchier Valley, but I think they’re increasingly pessimistic, given the momentum that the Taliban. Has that the Taliban would be willing to honor that for very long tends to the desire for international leverage the third Pakistan is also an interesting fact over here. And that both of these conversations, whether it’s muscle or the Taliban occurring through Islam about and so there’s a third party over here that’s actually talking to both of them. And is unlikely to want to see an all of civil war right so very long winded possible answer to the question that there is a clear credibility of Massoud in the country rally given his father. But does not have what he needs to actually monitor real resistance and it’s unlikely in my assessment of Pakistan, but allow that much leeway because of really what Pakistan wants at this point instability on the other side of the border thanks.

Barry Pavel: Thank you you’re fun um we have a question the last question in the chat I think is really relevant and especially with this group here. This is a fast breaking situation and the question from our Keller says all are being reported about five hours ago that the tall have been sealed off couple air airport and he comment and my question is, even if this is not true that is a plausible scenario so general Jones if the Taliban were very uncooperative like this. Lord Robertson, what are your thoughts on how we might want to handle things going forward on the ground regarding our military posture to achieve these objectives.

James Jones: Well, I don’t think that. That will do this but, but I do think that there should be some consideration to re inserting a sizable forest not only just secure the airport, but to conduct safe passage in Kabul, so that evacuees can reach the airport and we decide who’s going to be evacuated, not to tell about. You know, I think that. If you reopen Bagram, you would have to do that with a very sizable military force. I think that you know, one of the things that i’ve learned in my life is that you know what what we do is important, but how we do it is sometimes even more important and it’s the how part here that has been seriously off track, I believe that. That the Taliban will shut down news coming out of Afghanistan, wherever they can. Capital they don’t have a choice, right now, but very soon as soon as possible they’ll want to they’ll want to drop the carton down on on Afghanistan, of all they said about their business to reshape the country the way they want so bad things could could happen that the world won’t hear about for quite a while. I also think the United States should announce a refugee policy in terms of what we’re willing to do nationally, to accept refugees like we did after the fall of Saigon. It I frankly think the United States should absorb the bulk of responsibilities for refugees, other countries can help but i’ve not could be wrong, but i’ve not heard a definitive us statement. On what we will do with regard to refugees, and I find that very troubling.

Barry Pavel: Thank you, general john slurred Robertson, I know you want to weigh in on this question. And please unmute Sir.

George Robertson: We’re not savvy with technology for 10 years old, we will be able to do it i’m Your general drones is right, I don’t think it was much of a military answer to this. But that is perhaps an economic one as well. If the Taliban are going to run Afghanistan they’re going to need they’re going to need money and they’re going to need finances and a lot of that money is outside of the country at the present moment, so that is the degree of leverage there. That, I think, at the moment is making them want to so increase your and and and making them trying to. To moderate some of their more extreme elements are doing so, if they do try to close out in the air base and if they do try to stop people getting on board, then they need to know. that there will be a penalty involved I don’t frankly, if we could put anything anything in the way of military in there. It would be a sizable force that would be required, and maybe that’s not realistic, but I think they need to know from the outside world that people are expecting those who are vulnerable to be taken note and take the point that has been made, where do they go I think that’s a very valid question to be asked at the moment because. These planes are coming in and out all of the team, but where are they where are they taking. The taking the people, and there needs to be an overall strategy what’s really deeply what I think to me is that, from the door have agreement on there should have been some real detail planning done, though. The ending of the mission and the very fact that we’ve got this chaotic situation at the moment, you know assures again dereliction of duty by norris who should have known after adore high agreement. That these things were going to have to be done, the very fact that we don’t know the answer to any of these questions i’m afraid, is is a sign of real failure by those who should have done the planning and events.

Barry Pavel: Thank you, Sir, very important points, and I see in the chat that there’s confirmation that France has its. Open with some refugees and is arranging convoys considering bringing in helicopters so some of these developments are moving forward, as we speak, let me turn to ivana who for another important angle on this.

Evanna Hu: experience, I think that very question is something that we’ve been looking at very closely in terms of the Taliban spreading a lot of disinformation or rumors are simply not true, but the fact that he can get away with it and that’s just because everyone’s so desperate for news. Coming out that they will sort of accept it, and so, as long as there are narrative vacuums the Taliban is going to take advantage of that plan their own narratives in and get the upper edge and Abraham right and we’ve seen how good they are when they had been. In terms of just decreasing the morale of the Afghan military, to the fact that a lot of the cities were taken with little to no fighting and so that’s something that we’re looking at very closely, which is and this is something that I think us policymakers sure think about which is if we don’t have a policy on refugees if we’re not putting out we’re not actively putting out press releases from UNHCR from all these other institutions, then that means the Taliban just going to take advantage, and then we are literally fighting a non kinetic asymmetrical warfare when it comes to you know the cognitive security and just those fears and the safety of the Afghan people who are actually on the ground and living it.

Barry Pavel: Thank you very much, let me turn next to a question from not array sham Lou. Barry Pavel: That was posted in the chat not array, can you please voice your question for the speakers.

Nadereh Chamlou: Yes, thank you so much, this has been very informative. We hear a lot about to the you know kind of failure of of intelligence or good intelligence, or even have that kind of intelligence reaching the. President and President acting on that intelligence, what about the intelligence from the allies from NATO from you know the other countries that are that were on the ground, the Germans, the French. Everyone, but the British and what was their intelligence about to the strength of the Taliban and how things how the how they were progressing and what would happen if and when they were taking over the country. So if if I don’t have I don’t know my my question is to everybody, or to anybody, so if that’s if you could please elaborate on that Thank you so much.

Barry Pavel: Sure, thank you any of our speakers want to address this question, and that is about intelligence and what role he played and were there other intelligence capabilities there that also were relevant to helping to anticipate the current developments.

George Robertson: Can I can I just say that you know we tend to think about intelligence in terms of spies and spooks and secrets and things like that, but sometimes you have to do is to look out the window. You know from the door hat agreement which excluded the the Afghan Government from its consider isn’t right through it was glaringly obvious what was going to happen. You didn’t have to have intelligence, although the intelligence that has been published this week, you know the stuff that’s been disclosed suggests that the President. And the administration were tool, but it was predicted and predictable and the moment the city started to fall. You would have thought that arrangements would have been made and planning would have been made and people would have understood, but as. As General Jones clearly say this was all done the wrong women in the military out first they took the contractors I next they took the logistics so next. And then you expect the Afghan forces to fight and I was well organized well motivated Taliban you know, so you know I don’t think we should blame the intelligence community, you can blame the policy holders for the catastrophe that has no developed.

James Cunningham: I want to just second with board Robin suggests that there’s there’s no doubt that there was intelligence and policy advice available to the President and his team, about the implications of the sudden. Withdrawal of crucial US support and what what that would mean for the Afghan forces now they may or may not have anticipated how rapidly that was going to happen. But I would remind that the US military has been in the process of withdrawing from Afghanistan since Doha and as that process took place more and more US support logistics intelligence their support was withdrawn slowly, and then it was withdrawn very rapidly, starting in April.That’s not an that’s that’s just a reality that as we’re up, you can look at you can look at the dynamics of the Afghan security forces and you can see what impact that’s going to have now there’s no question about that there was no intelligence failure, it was just a failure to to. To accept the reality of what was going to happen now. President Biden appears to have accepted that reality, but then not to plan for it and how to mitigate it is, is a pretty terrible thing.

James Jones: Now Barry this gets to discuss to the how you do things so once you’ve made the decision I think the ambassador’s absolutely correct. We really. The main the effect of of of our of our policy once we decided to withdraw was to really create a sense of hopelessness and helps us us on the part of the Afghans, I think. You know i’ve talked to some of my colleagues who said that the big mistake was to withdraw our support that that certainly was part of it, but there’s logistics there’s intelligence there’s all kinds of other things that precipitously withdrawn would have sat shock waves through through the through the unit, I have to remember that the that the Afghan army was some something like 10 times bigger than the estimated number of Taliban. So you can see that the the how part of the of the execution was really deeply flawed.

Barry Pavel: Thank you, general Jones and we have a question from Sophie Sophie aside Maybe you can voice this question and I think ivana and person might have some sense of the answer so i’m Sophia hi.

Sophia Cai: hi it’s Sophia i’m with Bloomberg I just um you know, to have on his point that the issue of where to process but also long term plans for si vas. My question is, if, for those who are working closely with folks on the ground where people are going exactly because we know that there’s some people getting on planes. You know i’ve spoken with families that have gone through cutter but you know cutter is full and in Germany has said, they may take some people various countries have have said that we can, but as as to our who is getting where and how many if if someone has any direction there thanks.

Evanna Hu: sure. I can take that, so we have some people to Albania, I think there is a cap, though, on the number of people, you know PENA North Macedonia has also stepped up in terms of offering Afghans to land there and then Ukraine is another one we’ve done some we’ve seen some in Cairo. So they’re sort of and then Mexico is another pretty popular one Dominican Republic. Brazil, but once again like these things are very, very fluid and so a lot of times it’s really just hitting up random networks and seeing who’s going to say yes there’s not like a systematic like list that were given of here are the countries are accepting so a lot of times is based on press releases are coming out and then just saying oh yeah I happen to know somebody you know, in the Ukrainian Government, and then we ask them questions about how many can you take what are some of the you know procedures in terms of immigration things like that sometimes they’re like Oh, but you know, let us get back to you, and so that is something else that we think definitely need some policy framework around.

Sophia Cai: Excellent Thank you.

Barry Pavel: Thank you Kirsten anything to add on that.

Kirsten Fontenrose: I think you covered it I just added Pakistan is kind of taking a load as well, and I think we’re going to see Turkmenistan under a lot of international pressure here soon for evacuation from other areas. But that one of the big issues is that these these governments are going to let these people touchdown but they’re not agreeing necessarily to accept permanent resettlement so that’s still an issue.

Barry Pavel: Thank you, I think next will turn to Enrique Hernandez and if you could identify your affiliation, please, a good question that we haven’t covered it’s about the telephone. Maybe i’ll voice it he had asked what cohesion exists in the command of the Taliban. Are they a centralized power, is there any indication that there’s different factions obviously they have a lot of leverage right now. And so, would really welcome thoughts on how do we think about the Taliban, you know they’re obviously critical to us achieving all of these objectives, and is there any sense that there are different factions within the group. Please Ambassador kind of him.

James Cunningham: So there are there are two major commissions and the top on one is a political Commission and one is the military evidences it’s they sometimes have different views it’s the it’s the political Commission that was running the Doha office and the fake negotiations and the political Commission that is now. Providing things like the Taliban spokesman and other people who were inching your way out to deal with the press remains that and within those groups there are according to experts that i’ve spoken to there are factions and groupings with somewhat different ethnic regional and and political goals. So it remains to be seen with the internal cohesion of the Taliban will be now that they are now that they’re in charge there’s no reason to think that they won’t be able to bring themselves together. But that it remains to be seen how much the political guidance will actually impact the situation on the ground and throughout the country and as we noted earlier one of the first efforts of the child bond will be to control information they’ve learned that they’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years and they’ve learned a lot, while they’ve been roaming around in Doha and around the world, developing their own contacts. So they’re, not only are they pretty good at manipulating information they will understand how important it is to control it, so we will have difficulty finding out what’s going on in the country going forward. I think i’ll leave it there.

Barry Pavel: Thank you, thank you, Jim I think I might go round as we’re looking at the remaining few minutes and ask each speaker, if you could recommend one thing to. The President the coalition allies that should be done going forward to address and try to mitigate any of the major challenges we’re facing. What would that one thing be obviously there’s a range of things, but I mean what what’s really burning in your mind that you think is just sorely needed. To try to make the situation, not as bad going forward Lord Lord Robertson, maybe we could start with you and then go through our panelists.

George Robertson: I think rebuilding the regional dimension is going to be clearly important. The countries in the region, you know I, as I said at the beginning, are not going to be unanimous, whatever they see in public. About the humiliation of the United States because that’s obviously cheer them up. But China, Russia, Pakistan and the other countries in the region i’m not going to be happy with this Taliban leadership and control. Especially since it’s not as we’ve just discussed terribly cohesive and it includes a lot of Jihad ease who have been attracted in. To the year to the fight, as it stands at the present moment when we were taking over when needed was taking over. ASAP I spoke to blizzard and putting in Russia, I spoke to President kadam often is Pakistan to the President of Tajikistan President of Pakistan. And to the Chinese as well, and they were all in favor because a destabilized Afghanistan is a problem, a serious problem for all of the countries in the region, so I think that’s got to be re assemble know and play in order to make sure you know that the refugee issue can be sorted and hand handle. But, also, that the Taliban and held to account here we’re not going to find it easier to hold on to our coats and see basically beaten us that the countries in the region have got good self interest to try and at least keep them to account, and I think that should really be the priority now of the alliance we’re looking at wouldn’t, but we need to act, and act in a positive way, as well.

Barry Pavel: Thank you really words that we need to keep in mind over the next several days and weeks general john’s.

James Jones: I think in the near term of. The needs to be some thought given to what we might have to do if the situation even gets worse. You know, right now, it’s very chaotic on the ground and nobody really knows who’s in charge there hasn’t been any articulation of kind of order in the evacuation the Taliban still control access to the airports and given their their record for a curl to end violence and summary executions and the like. I think there has to be somewhere. Somewhere some thinking about what what is that that’s the worst case scenario that would cause us to have to. You know re insert military troops to to regain some sense of order and some sense of cohesion within the alliance to. You know, make this bad situation come out as well as it possibly can i’m not saying that’s going to happen. But not having not having even thought about it and not have any plan for it, it would be a strategic the circle my view.

Barry Pavel: Thank you very much, so very important guidelines as we don’t know how this is going to evolve further Kirsten fontan rose how about your thoughts.

Kirsten Fontenrose: I think there are two two big things one is that as we’ve talked about the repatriation is going to be really difficult the resettlement, and so it will be really difficult. So we need a lot of massive diplomatic pressure to make that happen and at high levels only official governments can do this, and the more voices united on it, the more powerful and that should start now or we’re going to have flights, not being able to leave because there’s no place to put these people longer down the road, so those conversations need to be happening at top levels, not just all of us working evacuation calling friends and foreign governments and saying, can you work with this with your Foreign Minister, you know, and I know the US Government is doing quite a bit of that. There needs to be lots of governments coming together with one voice, saying you all have been recipients of X for X years it’s your time there’s little payback here we need you to take these people that kind of thing. We also need to establish red lines as an international community they’re going to be governments that will immediately want to cooperate with the Taliban to be granted geostrategic access like Russia would like or to ensure a continuation of the resource extraction operations is trying to would like. So we need to establish these red lines agree upon them regarding what behaviors will trigger things like international sanctions and then get those prepared and communicate them very clearly to the Taliban here is what behavior we expect to see from you here is what we will not tolerate and here is what will happen if you cross that line, give them a fair fighting chance at coming through on some of their rhetoric and then, when they don’t punish them for it but make it very clear going in here’s what we want to see, and if you don’t hit it here’s what happens and then stick to it as an international community.

Barry Pavel: Thank you, great advice Ambassador Cunningham.

James Cunningham: So what I would like to see is a version or an elaboration of what Kristen just said. i’d like to see the United States, NATO, the EU UN or other partners come forward with a coherent plan. For how we’re going to manage not just the humanitarian situation, but the political, diplomatic situation going forward in moderating and curtailing Taleban excesses which are likely to begin happening soon, unfortunately. In a much better world, this would have been done before April even. would have been better to have it done in May or June we had we had time to do that, once it became clear what was likely to happen, it was only a matter of time. Now it’s rather urgent Talabani i’m going to start doing things that are that are going to make probably life more difficult, the the the evacuation operation is going to get much worse because I bet they’re Afghans on those planes you don’t even have any idea where they’re going. And they’re going to wake up one other countries it’s going to take it back uses Rwanda. Which they’ve done in the past, because they understand the desperation of people who were who are fleeing combat and fear of death. But there’s no plan for moving for supporting these people, let alone moving them on to someplace else and actually. All of this needs to be handled as as a piece now coherently in a way that can restore confidence that we all have an idea what it is that we’re what the hell we’re doing. After this, and this, not just the United States, but all of our partners as well, we all need to have a better view of where we’re going and that’s going to be given under the circumstances that’s going to be a tough task if even if they take it up for the Bible administration, because I think many people around the world are going to adopt the colon Powell dictum you broke it you bought it and they’re already asking for American funds for supporting resettlement of refugees in various countries. But still, what needs to be done and the Biden people the by demonstration needs to recognize that they do own this and they need to do the best job that they can fixing it.

Barry Pavel: Thank you, Jim really, really important points, let me turn to vonda who to wrap us up.

Evanna Hu: Most immediately short term there definitely needs to be a distinction between a political solution and the heat and the humanitarian solution, and obviously pop politics kind of you know overshadows everything. But there needs to be a distinction, so that we can actually get people out at the same time getting humanitarian aid into the country we’ve heard you know stories about the airport not having any water or anything, or like food for a lot of people who are trapped there, and you know it’s kind of like well why are we flying in empty military aircraft when we could be flying in with boxes and boxes of water and and and be ours right, we could have done that we we haven’t for some reason. More strategically, I think this is a great example of why we should have never actually just send you know what everything’s about great power competition we’re not doing CT anymore. I think it is definitely, this is a great example of a convergence of the two and seeing how great our competition like China, India and Pakistan can actually play a really big role in how we think about terrorist groups and terrorism in the future, and as we’re looking towards for the next you know national Defense strategies and things like that. Afghanistan’s a great example of looking at a conference, rather than a pivot from gpc to counterterrorism.

Barry Pavel: Thank you very much, I will not try to wrap this up, I do draw your attention to what Kirsten. Posted in the chat how you can help yourselves as we’re all looking to do, let me please thank, and please join me in thanking or Robertson, Jim Jones. Kirsten Fontenrose, Jim Cunningham and Evanna Hu, for a fantastic discussion, we will reconvene and alana Council call on Monday at 1130 featuring general David Petraeus whom i’m sure you know, has quite strong views on this issue and deep experience as well, so look forward to all of you, joining us, then, thank you very much again and let’s go listen to what President Biden has to say much appreciate it a trigger.



