A discussion with:
Thomas Bossert
Homeland Security Advisor (2017-2018), The White House; Distinguished Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council
Piero Pelizzaro
Chief Resilience Officer, City of Milan, Italy
Lauren Sorkin
Acting Executive Director, Global Resilient Cities Network
Based in Singapore
Moderated by:
Senior Vice President and Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council
As the coronavirus continues to spread globally at a rapid pace, the US and the international community are facing a potentially historic global public health crisis with vast potential geopolitical and economic implications. United States national security and health authorities are bracing for an impending outbreak, as sizable outbreaks continue to surface across several continents. What are the likely trajectories for the virus? What might be the most important geopolitical impacts? How can we strengthen our resilience against this set of threats?