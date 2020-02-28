A discussion with:

Thomas Bossert

Homeland Security Advisor (2017-2018), The White House; Distinguished Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council



Piero Pelizzaro

Chief Resilience Officer, City of Milan, Italy



Lauren Sorkin

Acting Executive Director, Global Resilient Cities Network

Based in Singapore



Moderated by:

Barry Pavel

Senior Vice President and Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council

As the coronavirus continues to spread globally at a rapid pace, the US and the international community are facing a potentially historic global public health crisis with vast potential geopolitical and economic implications. United States national security and health authorities are bracing for an impending outbreak, as sizable outbreaks continue to surface across several continents. What are the likely trajectories for the virus? What might be the most important geopolitical impacts? How can we strengthen our resilience against this set of threats?