What to expect from President Biden’s Middle East trip

As President Biden embarks on his first trip to the Middle East as president, experts are watching closely to see how the visit will shape and define the Biden Administration’s policies in the region.

What will the impact be of US-Saudi engagement, both bilaterally and for the wider Gulf? How will it impact oil prices and supply chain issues? Where does Iran and its relationship with the region fit into the visit? When President Biden goes to Israel and the West Bank, how will Yair Lapid seek to leverage the trip, and how will Netanyahu factor in?

In this press call, Atlantic Council experts weighed in on these questions and more.

A discussion with

William Wechsler

Senior Director, Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs, Atlantic Council

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combatting Terrorism

Ambassador Daniel Shapiro

Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council

Former US Ambassador to Israel

Former Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa, National Security Council

Jonathan Panikoff

Director, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, Atlantic Council

Former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East

Further reading