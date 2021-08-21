On August 21, Dexter Tiff Roberts was quoted in an article in The Guardian that discussed new Chinese regulations across its education and technology industries, whose contributions to China’s economy are far bigger than many of its state-owned firms. Roberts acknowledges that Xi Jinping’s recent moves on the tech sector was foreseen by many, explaining that “it’s unsurprising that this is now happening.” He also describes the new form of state capitalism appearing in China as a system defined by “a top-down approach to the economy, government-directed and supported by industrial policies with the goal of creating a far more self-sufficient country – and, critically, one that continues to grow rapidly.”