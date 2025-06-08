Learn how China orchestrated its rare earths dominance

This interactive is part of the “Mapping China’s strategy for rare earths dominance” report.

China orchestrated its dominance of rare earths markets by creating a whole-of-government apparatus focused on that goal. It comprises several complementary, complex systems and processes. The government centralized decision-making in a way that consolidates power in the Chinese Communist Party. It fostered supply chain diplomacy to facilitate networks of international investment and extraction. It established continuous direct and indirect subsidization of rare earth production and pricing.

As part of the “Mapping China’s strategy for rare earths dominance” report by Craig A. Hart, the three interactive flowcharts below help demystify these complex systems by tracing the flow of decision-making and money. Hover over components of the charts (not all have additional descriptions) to learn more about the roles of different actors in the rare earths ecosystem and how they drive Chinese dominance in the global market.



Explore the decision-making processes and financial flows

that power China’s rare earths ecosystem.





key stakeholders

This overview of the entire Chinese rare earths ecosystem focuses on key government bodies involved in policymaking, major players in rare earths production, and important downstream industries.

Belt and road

Chinese ministries, financial actors, and embassies reinforce Chinese dominance of rare earths by expanding China’s mining investments overseas.

Subsidies

These party bodies, government agencies, and administrative offices work to implement rare earths policy and extract funding for subsidies from the Chinese people.

China’s unrivaled position in rare earths and the leverage this provides have profound implications for the energy transition, energy security, and, relatedly, national security both domestically and globally.

