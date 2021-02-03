By: Evan Cooper

What is the kernel of the issue?

The US faces a global landscape saturated with disinformation, much of which is aimed at undermining US leadership and weakening the US political system.

Why is the issue important?

There are a multitude of geopolitically important complex media environments into which information from credible US authorities does not penetrate.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration and Congress should bring back the US Information Agency, place Voice of America and other state-funded broadcasters back under its authority, and bolster the Open Technology Fund to counter disinformation on digital platforms. The governing structure for broadcasters should be reconfigured to include more stakeholders and remove the CEO position enacted under the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act. Broadcasters should be provided full editorial independence and be directed to credibly communicate US policy and counter false narratives through the widespread dissemination of factual, well-sourced information.