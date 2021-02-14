By: Jane Holl Lute

What is the kernel of the issue?

The rise of domestic extremism is no surprise to state and local law enforcement and public officials who for years have been on the front lines of combatting its expansion and excesses.

Why is the issue important?

As these groups have grown in size, so too have the virulence of their messages and their willingness to use violence in their tactics.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should partner effectively with and support state and local governments to contain these groups and blunt the real and deadly dangers they pose to American democracy (as well as to individuals who stand in their way). The administration should urgently task DHS to lead this unity-of-effort partnership, supported by the FBI and the Department of Justice.