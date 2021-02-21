By: Barry Pavel

What is the kernel of the issue?

Members of the NATO Alliance and China have no structured forum for dialogue, despite significant perceived interests becoming increasingly at odds.

Why is the issue important?

The need for a dialogue among NATO members and China is growing quickly. China’s all-domain offensive appears to be accelerating, including daily coercion of democratic Taiwan, and increasing military activities and access in and around Europe and adjacent regions. The risks of accidents and misunderstandings is growing proportionally, and NATO members should seek to engage China about areas of highest concern (as well as areas for potential cooperation) as a unified alliance.

What is the recommendation?

The United States and its NATO allies should propose a NATO-China Council. Such a Council would have manifold benefits, and even if China likely would decline the proposal, it would help the alliance regain the initiative in the ongoing global competition.