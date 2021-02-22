By: Barry Pavel

What is the kernel of the issue?

Vaccine nationalism is understandable—we want to ensure that every American can be vaccinated as soon as possible—but uncertainty about how the pandemic can be ended points to the critical importance for American security for the United States to take a global vaccination approach immediately.

Why is the issue important?

The day we learn that a new COVID variant—perhaps bred in a large, unvaccinated population somewhere in the developing world—starts killing already vaccinated Americans, we will wish that we had taken a broader approach to global vaccine distribution.

What is the recommendation?

The United States should build and lead a global “Countering Coronavirus Coalition” with other nations to help stamp out the virus everywhere. The United States is the only country with the capability to bring such a group together, and it’s not too late if action is taken soon.