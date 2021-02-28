By: Christopher Preble

What is the kernel of the issue?

Declining public trust in the institutions of government and doubts about the direction of US foreign policy undermine the Biden administration’s ability to craft and implement an effective and sustainable national security strategy.

Why is the issue important?

The American people, who bear the risks and pay the costs of US foreign policies, and their elected representatives in Congress, must have access to timely information about these policies—especially major US military operations.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should commit to quarterly reporting on the disposition of US armed forces (and other personnel under contract to the US government) stationed on foreign soil, and monthly reporting on the number of civilians killed in US military operations, or by those who receive material support from the US government. And, above all, the Biden administration should detail the mission or object of these operations, and report on the progress being made to achieve these goals.