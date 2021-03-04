By: Miyeon Oh

What is the kernel of the issue?

The United States and the Republic of Korea already enjoy a rich and well-established collaborative partnership on science, technology, and innovation, but effective adaption to the rapid pace of economic digitalization and development of emerging technologies requires deeper, more proactive cooperation.

Why is the issue important?

The pace of technological progress has accelerated sharply, and emerging technologies in the areas of big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, quantum computing, biotechnology, clean energy and renewables are likely to usher in disruptive changes in both economies and common national security priorities.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden and Moon administrations should launch a new US-ROK “Smart Partnership,” including an annual high- and working-level dialogues with both public- and private-sector leaders, that focuses on advancing the key technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution: autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, 5G infrastructure, quantum computing, clean energy, and semiconductor-related industries.