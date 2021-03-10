By: Markus Garlauskas

What is the kernel of the issue?

North Korea’s growing UAV fleet and longstanding biological and chemical weapons programs don’t get the attention that its nuclear and missile capabilities do, yet they also pose mounting threats the US-ROK alliance must urgently counter.

Why is the issue important?

Given North Korea’s history of coercion, its aggressive military posture, its previous UAV incursions into the ROK, and its use of chemical weapons for assassination, these weapons put millions of lives and the stability of Northeast Asia at risk.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden and Moon administrations should improve anti-UAV capabilities with new radars, jammers, automated guns and lasers, while also enhancing stocks of biochemical detection, protection and decontamination equipment to safeguard military and civilian personnel.