By: Safa Shahwan Edwards

What is the kernel of the issue?

While existing security alliances, such as NATO, have been retrofitted to include cybersecurity, disruptive technologies and the rise of digital governance highlight the need for a new kind of alliance—a cybersecurity alliance.

Why is the issue important?

The United States engages in military alliances and formal cooperation agreements on cybersecurity. But neither of these types of arrangements provides sufficient focus on the intersection of cybersecurity and national security nor address mutual protection in cyberspace. Might an alliance with cybersecurity at its foundation and as its core focus strengthen collective security?

What is the recommendation?

The United States should develop a cybersecurity alliance with an existing military ally with a particular focus on promoting 1) democratic values, 2) international cooperation on cyber challenges, and 3) collective cybersecurity.