By: Mathew Burrows

What is the kernel of the issue?

The UN has warned that the world is heading towards its worst food crisis in at least 50 years. The World Food Program believes that four countries across the developing world may already be suffering famine conditions and another 16 are heading in that direction.

Why is the issue important?

More people will die of COVID-related malnutrition and its associated diseases than from the coronavirus. Those that survive malnutrition are likely to suffer lifelong health and mental problems.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should orchestrate a global effort to provide urgently needed food supplies to those countries being hardest hit to seek to prevent unprecedented levels of mass starvation and malnutrition.