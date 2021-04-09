By: Matthew Kroenig

What is the kernel of the issue?

US nuclear weapons are used to help deter attacks against the United States and its more than 30 formal treaty allies. However, these weapons are aging and need to be modernized.

Why is the issue important?

In 2010, President Obama put in place a 30-year plan to modernize US nuclear weapons, which had bipartisan support. However, some have questioned these plans and have called for President Biden to scale them back. If President Biden does not follow through with the full modernization plan, it will weaken the United States’ nuclear deterrent and cause allies to question America’s commitment to extending nuclear deterrence.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should continue with plans to modernize US nuclear forces to help protect the United States and entire free world.