Lieutenant General (Retired) Ben Hodges, the former Commanding General of US Army Europe, is now a Senior Advisor to Human Rights First, a non-profit, non-partisan international human rights organization, based in New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles.

General Hodges held the Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). General Hodges serves as NATO Senior Mentor for Logistics, consults for several companies on Europe, NATO, and the European Union, and is co-author of the book Future War and the Defence of Europe, published by Oxford University Press.