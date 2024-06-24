Dr. Yavuz Türkgenci is recently retired general in the Turkish Armed Forces whose career spanned offices, including Western European Union (WEU) and NATO posts and as the commandant of the Turkish Third Field Army.

He holds a PhD in Security Strategies and Management and an MSc in Weapon System Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. He is the author of books on Digital Knights (New Era for Land Wars, Unmanned Ground Vehicle Design), and Design and Management of Security Strategies in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

His main areas of focus are formulations of security strategies, concepts, defense planning, defense reviews, and defense industry strategies. He works on applying artificial intelligence to defense projects and unmanned systems such as ground and aerial vehicles.