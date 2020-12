#AlertaVenezuela is leading the way in identifying, exposing, and explaining disinformation within the context of one of the Western Hemisphere’s largest crises in recent history, where the fight for control of the information space will continue to pose a challenge for the region.

Top Story

Accounts showing bot-like features celebrated Nicolás Maduro’s birthday on Twitter

A small set of accounts that appear to form a botnet was among the Twitter accounts celebrating Maduro’s birthday using the hashtag #FelizCumpleanosNicolas (“Happy birthday Nicolás”). The DFRLab analyzed some 4,000 accounts that amplified the hashtag and discovered that a number of the accounts were created on the same day and showed the same naming and behavior patterns.



Pro-Maduro accounts promoted the hashtag to celebrate Maduro’s 48th birthday on November 23, 2020. According to a search using social media listening tool Meltwater Explore, over 4,000 accounts used #FelizCumpleanosNicolas, posting it 10,651 times. The hashtag trended for 8 hours 40 minutes on that day on Twitter.



A social network analysis showed that 122 of the 4,000 accounts that used #FelizCumpleanosNicolas retweeted a post by regime-backed television channel VTV, in which Maduro’s Governor to the State of Zulia, Omar Prieto, provided tablets to teachers and expressed gratitude to Maduro.

Graph mapping mentions of #FelizCumpleanosNicolas. Nodes (dots) represent accounts and edges (lines) represent retweets and quote tweets. The cluster of 122 accounts (red circle) was the most active retweeting VTV’s post (orange box). (Source: @luizabandeira/DFRLab)

Among the 122 accounts, the DFRLab identified nine that showed signs of spammy behavior and bot-like features. For instance, the accounts were all created on November 23 (Maduro’s birthday), used alphanumeric names, and four of them described themselves using random words on their profile, such as “trabajo” (“work”) and solidaridad (“solidarity”).

The nine accounts were created on November 23, 2020 (third column). Four of the accounts used the word “trabajo” (“work”) in their profile description (green boxes). (Source: DFRLab using TweetBeaver)

The DFRLab also monitored the behavior of the nine accounts as of November 30. The accounts posted on average 236 posts per day. The most active account was @MaciasFreite, which averaged 606 posts per day. The DFRLab considers an average of 72 tweets per day suspicious, and more than 144 highly suspicious.

@MaciasFreite posted 606 tweets per day between November 23 and November 30, 2020. (Source: DFRLab via TruthNest).

The accounts also used mostly other pro-Maduro hashtags, such as #NotiMippCI (News of Maduro’s Ministry of Communication). Moreover, among the most retweeted accounts were those for VTV, Maduro’s Ministry of Communication, and Maduro himself.

Accounts of VTV and Maduro’s Ministry of Communication appeared as the most retweeted users (green boxes) by the suspicious accounts @CarlosM24152228 (left) and @PaolaRo81826921 (right). (Source: DFRLab via TruthNest query for @CarlosM24152228, left; @PaolaRo81826921, right).

Talk of the Country

In the Media

On November 26, press agency AP published “Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison.” According to the article, Maduro’s Supreme Court of Justice convicted and sentenced six American oil executives of Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA, for corruption. AP interviewed Alirio Rafael Zambrano, brother to two of the men, who said they were “undeniably innocent,” while attorney María Alejandra Poleo, who represented three of the men, said the case was “void of evidence.” AP described that Maduro’s security forces detained the oil executives after they traveled to PDVSA headquarters in Caracas for a supposed budget meeting on November 21, 2017. ABC News published an article using AP’s piece and was the most engaged-with on Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter combined, according to a search using social media listening tool BuzzSumo. ABC News’s article amassed 85,900 interactions across social media platforms, a vast majority of them on Reddit (81,900 interactions). AP’s article garnered 7,600 interactions.

In Venezuela on November 29, independent website El Pitazo published “El homicidio es lo que más impacta a los venezolanos migrantes en Colombia” (“Homicide is what affects Venezuelan migrants most in Colombia”). The article discussed a report by the Colombian migration project Observatorio del Proyecto Migración Venezuela analyzing the number of Venezuelans killed in Colombia between January and September 2020. According to El Pitazo’s readout, while in Colombia overall figures of homicides have been decreasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the killing of Venezuelan migrants has been increasing. El Pitazo explained that the number of homicides of Venezuelan migrants increased 40.4 percent when comparing September 2019 and September 2020. Moreover, El Pitazo described that, while Venezuelan migrants are 4 percent of Colombia’s population (an estimated 1.7 million Venezuelans lived in Colombia as of July 2020), 5 percent of homicide victims in Colombia are Venezuelans.

What’s Trending

On Social Media

The keywords “WhatsApp y Telegram” (“WhatsApp and Telegram”) trended on Twitter between November 29 and November 30, gathering more than 16,100 mentions on November 29. Pro-Maduro accounts used the keywords to promote Maduro’s announcement that he would be “in the battle of ideas” on public groups on WhatsApp and Telegram. Maduro claimed that he would have “direct and full communication” with all Venezuelans “in the country and around the world.” Maduro also said that, through these channels, he would be publishing “important information” on the congressional election scheduled for December 6, 2020.

Official Statements

Having already spent over three years wrongfully detained in Venezuela on these specious charges, the majority of the time in horrific prison conditions, these six individuals [U.S. citizen oil executives for Citgo] should be immediately returned to the United States.”

– Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, at a press conference on November 27, 2020.

Nos ayudó en algunas cosas secretas para traer alimentos para el pueblo de Venezuela. Eso lo puedo decir hoy. ‘El Gran Diego’, un hombre pendiente de todo. Un hombre de un espíritu rebelde, contra la injusticia, contra los injustos, contra los opresores.”

“He [Diego Maradona] helped us with some secret things to bring food to the people of Venezuela. I can say that today. ‘El Gran Diego,’ a man who looked after everything. A man of a rebellious spirit, against injustice, against the unjust, against the oppressors.”

– Nicolás Maduro on VTV broadcast on November 25.

Our Team in the News

Daniel Suárez, research assistant in Latin America with the DFRLab, talked with Contejo.info on disinformation ahead of the electoral process of the parliamentary election on December 6. El Carabobeno also published the Contejo.info article on November 30.