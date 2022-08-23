Aviso LatAm: August 23, 2022

​​​​​What you should know

World Bank Group : In its just-completed fiscal year, the bank deployed $20.7 billion to support LAC as it continues to grapple with economic slowdown, rising inflation, and deepening food insecurity.

: In its just-completed fiscal year, the bank deployed $20.7 billion to support LAC as it continues to grapple with economic slowdown, rising inflation, and deepening food insecurity. Argentina : With inflation at 70 percent and rising, Argentina secured a CAF loan of $740 million US for infrastructure and social programs.

: With inflation at 70 percent and rising, Argentina secured a CAF loan of $740 million US for infrastructure and social programs. Mexico: In an effort to strengthen ties, Canada and Mexico launched the first High-Level Economic Dialogue on August 15.

Monitoring economic headwinds and tailwinds in the region

Chile : Economists predict a potential recession as the Central Bank’s GDP data came in below expectations in Q2 of 2022.

: Economists predict a potential recession as the Central Bank’s GDP data came in below expectations in Q2 of 2022. El Salvador : The country shifted from being a net energy importer to a net exporter, due to energy projects on the Lempa River and its membership in the regional energy market Central American Electrical Interconnection System (SIEPAC).

: The country shifted from being a net energy importer to a net exporter, due to energy projects on the Lempa River and its membership in the regional energy market Central American Electrical Interconnection System (SIEPAC). Peru : Forecasts showed that the country will cease being LAC’s fastest growing major economy–a title it has held since 2011–as political turmoil undermines government management and investor confidene.

: Forecasts showed that the country will cease being LAC’s fastest growing major economy–a title it has held since 2011–as political turmoil undermines government management and investor confidene. Colombia : President Petro proposed higher taxes on top earners, a wealth tax, and an export tax on minerals, with revenue going to reduce the deficit and cover new social spending programs.

: President Petro proposed higher taxes on top earners, a wealth tax, and an export tax on minerals, with revenue going to reduce the deficit and cover new social spending programs. Dominican Republic : FDI grew 8 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021, and was 20 percent higher compared to 2019. Growth was mainly in tourism, industry, and mining.

: FDI grew 8 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021, and was 20 percent higher compared to 2019. Growth was mainly in tourism, industry, and mining. Cuba: The government is allowing limited foreign investment in wholesalers, and will consider public/private retail ventures, in an attempt to reduce shortages.

In focus: CARICOM and non-tariff barriers

President Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago met in Port of Spain ​ahead of Trinidad​ and Tobago’s second Agri-Investment Forum and Expo. Ali and Rowley announced a ​joint task force ​to reduc​e non-tariff trade barriers, a systemic inter-regional issue that limits the free flow of goods between CARICOM governments. This ​task force’s announcement comes on the back of CARICOM’s intent to reduce its food import bill by 2025 by 25% by eliminating such barriers as part of efforts to strengthen food security ​in the region.

Health + Innovation

PAHO : The Organization hosted a regional workshop aiming to strengthen preparedness and response to future respiratory virus pandemics in LAC.

: The Organization hosted a regional workshop aiming to strengthen preparedness and response to future respiratory virus pandemics in LAC. Peru : The Supreme Court ruled against mandatory proof COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace citing violations to workers’ rights.

: The Supreme Court ruled against mandatory proof COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace citing violations to workers’ rights. Honduras : The latest recipient of 149,760 COVID-19 vaccine doses through the COVAX mechanism.

: The latest recipient of 149,760 COVID-19 vaccine doses through the COVAX mechanism. Brazil: The federal police accused President Bolsonaro of discouraging compliance with pandemic-linked health measures.

Geopolitics of vaccine donations: US vs. China