Aviso LatAm: COVID-19 February 12, 2022

What you should know
- Vaccination: Despite regional vaccination rates reaching almost two thirds of the population, fourteen countries have yet to reach the 40 percent coverage threshold.
- 200 million: The number of vaccines the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is on track to procure for the region, urging governments to prepare efficient and well-targeted immunization campaigns.
#ProactiveLAC: While digital transformation holds tremendous promise for the region, unlocking its benefits will require a coordinated public-private effort.
Vaccination by the numbers
Percentage of population with booster shot: Chile (68) #1 worldwide, Uruguay (54) #15 worldwide, Cuba (50) #21 worldwide, Argentina (31) #40 worldwide, Peru (25) #50 worldwide, Brazil (25) #51 worldwide, Panama (24) #57 worldwide, Dominican Republic (19) #59 worldwide, El Salvador (19) #60 worldwide, Ecuador (17) #61 worldwide, Paraguay (13) #66 worldwide. Source: nytimes.com
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: Chile (90) #5 worldwide, Cuba (87) #7 worldwide, Argentina (78) #21 worldwide, Uruguay (78) #22 worldwide, Ecuador (77) #27 worldwide, Costa Rica (74) #37 worldwide, Brazil (72) #42 worldwide, Peru (71) #44 worldwide, El Salvador (65) #58 worldwide, Colombia (64) #61 worldwide. Source: nytimes.com
Vaccinations per capita (vaccines administered per 100 people): Cuba (305) #1 worldwide, Chile (248) #2 worldwide, Uruguay (217) #11 worldwide, Argentina (199) #29 worldwide, Brazil (176) #40 worldwide, Ecuador (175) #41 worldwide, Peru (173) #43 worldwide, Costa Rica (167) #49 worldwide, Panama (157) #60 worldwide, El Salvador (155) #61 worldwide, Colombia (146) #65 worldwide. Source: nytimes.com
Geopolitics of vaccine donations: US vs. China
- The United States outpaces China in its donations of COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean, with Colombia and Mexico topping the list. The region has received roughly 52 percent of all US COVID-19 vaccine donations. To learn more, visit our COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Latin America and the Caribbean.
Health + Innovation
- Spikevax: Colombia agreed to procure an additional 10.8 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, with one million doses arriving in Q1 of 2022.
- “TOGETHER Trial”: An international collaboration led by researchers in Brazil and Canada is applying innovative testing methods to determine existing medications’ effectiveness at treating COVID-19.
- Uruguay: The Public Health Ministry is campaigning to boost COVID-19 vaccination in 150 interior localities from 11 departments.
- María Elena Bottazzi: This Honduran microbiologist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee successfully created the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19, a patent-free drug designed for the poorest global communities.
- 149 percent: The increase in the number of COVID-19-related deaths between December 2021 and January 2022 in Brazil, according to the Health Ministry’s latest epidemiological report.
- Honduras: President Xiomara Castro is the latest regional leader to contract COVID-19 amid the spread of the omicron variant.
- Bolivia: Roughly half the population hasn’t received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, due to generalized distrust, misinformation, and other religious motives.
- Flora Growth: A cannabis-based drug aimed at COVID-19 prevention that seeks emergency use authorization in Colombia.
Economies in focus
Economic Impact
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its 2022 Latin America economic growth forecast, giving the region a 2.4 percent economic growth estimate — significantly lower than the 6.8 percent regional expansion in 2021.
- According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), between 60 and 80 percent of jobs recovered by the third quarter of 2021 were part of the informal sector.
- Inflation in Colombia reached a five-year high in January 2022 according to the national statistics agency—the highest level since 2016.
Economic Recovery
- Brazil’s central bank raised its interest rate by 150 basis points to counter rising inflation–the eighth consecutive hike since it began monetary cycle tightening.
- The ILO estimated that Latin America’s unemployment rate will reach 9.6 percent – higher than pre-pandemic levels but lower than the 10.6 percent reported in 2020.
Social transformations: Latin American countries embrace online learning
- According to the Coursera 2021 Impact Report, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia were among the top ten countries globally with the most registered students on the online learning platform.
- With a 39 percent growth figure, Latin America surpassed both North America and Europe in new user registration for Coursera. Paraguay led this trend globally, with 98 percent new user growth.
- UBITS, a Colombian startup that provides an online learning platform for corporate training, partnered with Mercado Libre and Coursera to provide virtual upskilling opportunities to employees in the region.