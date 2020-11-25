Aviso LatAm: COVID-19 November 25, 2020

What you should know

70 percent: The G20 has suspended debt service payments from more than 70 percent of the world’s poorest countries through June 2021. But UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the G20 to increase financial resources available to the International Monetary Fund to aid developing countries.

$2 billion: The Pan-American Health Organization warned that it could cost at least this much to vaccinate 20 percent of the region’s population due to distribution challenges.

3rd candidate: AstraZeneca joins Pfizer and Moderna as the third major COVID-19 vaccine proved effective after phase III trials. See more in the Health and Innovation section below.

100,000: On November 20, Mexico became the world’s fourth country to report over 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. Government officials acknowledge the true death toll is likely higher. Below are this week’s latest figures.

Quarantine + reopening plans

Given growing cases of COVID-19, governments are enforcing new measures to contain the virus, with some exceptions across the region.

Chilean authorities announced that special permission will no longer be necessary for interregional travel among communities in phases three, four, or five of the government’s five-phase reopening plan.

The Ecuadorian National Committee for Emergency Operations called for vehicular restrictions and limitations on the consumption of alcohol during the December public holidays.

Mexico’s Episcopal Conference announced it would close the Basilica de Guadalupe from December 10-13, effectively canceling celebrations held in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe and the world’s largest pilgrimage. Historically, as many as 15 million pilgrims visited the site during the first two weeks of December.

Chiapas became the second Mexican state to be classified as green (low risk), per the country’s four-color traffic light system. Of the 30 remaining states, 14 states are classified as medium risk, 14 as high risk, and two as maximum risk.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced most businesses, including casinos, malls, stores, and theaters, must adhere to a 7 p.m. curfew.

Peruvian authorities eased restrictions to allow children under 12 to play in public spaces, if accompanied by an adult.

Chileans and foreign residents are now permitted to enter Chile for the first time since March as long as they provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their flight.

International travel restrictions

After Peruvian, Colombian, and Ecuadorian authorities met virtually to discuss opening borders, Ecuador announced that borders would remain closed until at least the end of the year.

The Colombian Migration regulator announced travelers entering and exiting the country must complete a pre-travel form and report their health status for 14 days after their arrival.

On November 23, Venezuela authorized flights to and from Russia and Bolivia. Venezuela has authorized flights to and from 7 countries including Iran, Turkey, and Mexico.

Economies in focus

Economic Impact

Colombia’s tourism revenue is expected to fall by 69 percent this year compared to 2019 figures, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Rent prices in Ecuador fell by 20 percent as young adults move in with their parents and those from rural areas return home.

Foreign direct investment in Mexico fell by 9.9 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous year.

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño announced that economic mismanagement at the hands of the previous administration amid the pandemic has led debt to increase from 98 to 133 percent of GDP.

On November 24, S&P Global cut Panama’s sovereign credit rating from BBB+ to BBB given the country’s revenue loss due to the sharp economic contraction.

Economic Relief

The Central American Integration System will provide $350 million to support 150,000 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (PYMES). Ninety-nine percent of Central American firms are PYMES, which contribute 34 percent of the region’s GDP.

G20 countries pledged to increase funding for a COVID-19 vaccine and to implement additional stabilization measures to ensure international organizations are able to support emerging economies.

The lower house of Argentina’s Congress approved a bill to raise $3.75 billion to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic via a wealth tax. The Senate is expected to debate the bill before the end of the month.

Resilience, recovery + renewal

Health + innovation

On November 23, AstraZeneca announced its COVID-19 vaccine – developed in collaboration with Oxford University – has an average efficacy rate of 70 percent, with different rates resulting from different dosing regimes. A half dose followed by a full dose was found to be 90 percent effective. Two full doses were found to be 62 percent effective.



Although scientists are not able to fully explain why the AstraZeneca lower dose appears more effective, it is cheaper than the Pfizer and Moderna candidates, as well as stored more easily. The AstraZeneca vaccine is the only one that included in trials people who have become both mildly and seriously ill.



On November 22, Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said Brazil will sign non-binding letters of intent to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from four pharmaceutical companies – Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, and India’s Bharat Biotech – in addition to the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Brazil already had signed a supply contract with AstraZeneca; its biomedical center, Fiocruz, expects to start producing the AstraZeneca vaccine in December or January and deliver the first doses by March.



Preliminary results from Phase I and Phase II trials of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine indicate the vaccine can produce immunity. However, results from phase III trials – currently underway in Indonesia, Brazil, and Turkey – are crucial to determine if the immune response is sufficient to protect people from the virus. The Sinovac vaccine can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature. .



Phase III trials of China’s CanSino COVID-19 vaccine are now underway in Mexico. Although Mexico is trying to secure up to 116 million vaccine doses from foreign-developed vaccines, at least half a dozen trials of domestically-developed vaccines are currently underway in the country. Mexico hopes to be able to produce millions of doses by the end of 2021.

Country Focus

Chile: President Sebastián Piñera formally requested that the Constitutional Court stop a proposed law permitting citizens to make a second partial withdrawal from private pension funds, alleging the law was unconstitutional. Lawmakers maintain the measure is necessary to support citizens dealing with the effects of COVID-19.



President Sebastián Piñera formally requested that the Constitutional Court stop a proposed law permitting citizens to make a second partial withdrawal from private pension funds, alleging the law was unconstitutional. Lawmakers maintain the measure is necessary to support citizens dealing with the effects of COVID-19. Guatemala: Guatemala’s Congress retracted an approved federal budget after thousands flooded the streets of Guatemala City to protest reduced funding for education and health, among other concerns.



Guatemala’s Congress retracted an approved federal budget after thousands flooded the streets of Guatemala City to protest reduced funding for education and health, among other concerns. Honduras: The International Red Cross estimates that 4.2 million people were affected by the back-to-back hurricanes, Iota and Eta. As many as 100,000 evacuees from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, crammed into 84 shelters where they are more concerned about obtaining basic necessities than the risk of contracting COVID-19.

By the numbers

Cases by country Brazil, (6,088,004) #3 worldwide, Argentina (1,374,631) #9 worldwide, Colombia (1,254,979) #10 worldwide, Mexico (1,049,358) #11 worldwide, Peru (950,557) #12 worldwide, Chile (543,087) #19 worldwide, Ecuador (185,944) #39 worldwide, Panama (155,658) #42 worldwide, Bolivia (144,034) #43 worldwide, Dominican Republic (138,829) #45 worldwide, Source: worldometers.info



Prevalence rate (total cases per million people): Aruba (44,293) #9 worldwide, Panama (35,853) #15 worldwide, Argentina (30,305) #23 worldwide, Peru (28,672) #26 worldwide, Brazil (28,561) #27 worldwide, Chile (28,313) #28 worldwide, Costa Rica (26,377) #34 worldwide, Colombia (24,560) #36 worldwide, Bahamas (18,825) #50 worldwide, Saint Martin (17,726) #57 worldwide, Source: worldometers.info



Deaths per capita (deaths per million people): Peru (1,075) #3 worldwide, Argentina (818) #7 worldwide, Brazil (795) #10 worldwide, Chile (789), Mexico (789) #12 worldwide, Bolivia (760) #13 worldwide, Ecuador (745) #15 worldwide, Colombia (694) #19 worldwide, Panama (685) #21 worldwide, Aruba (421) #33 worldwide, Source: worldometers.info

Quick take