How can gradual EU integration work in the Balkans? A Debrief with Odeta Barbullushi & Adi Cerimagic

IN THIS EPISODE

For decades, the Western Balkans have been told that EU membership is within reach. The goalposts keep moving. Now a Franco-German non-paper is trying to change that, proposing a step-by-step path to observer status, Single Market access, and defense cooperation long before a country formally joins. Sounds promising. But is it actually new, or just the same waiting game?

Ilva Tare sits down with Odeta Barbullushi, foreign policy expert and professor at the College of Europe in Tirana, and Adi Cerimagic, senior analyst for the Western Balkans at the European Stability Initiative, to find out. Who gets to decide when a country moves up the ladder? Can you hand over Single Market access before rule of law is truly in place? Is any of this really about the Western Balkans, or is Ukraine driving the entire conversation?

The October European Council is the next real test. The clock is ticking.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Learn more

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