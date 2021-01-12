Mon, Jan 11, 2021 2021 DC Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge Cyber 9/12 Project by Cybersecurity

The Atlantic Counci’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative will hold its second entirely virtual Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge on March 4-5, 2021. In lieu of our annual in-person challenge, we will host the entire event over the Zoom platform. The agenda and format will look very similar to past Cyber 9/12 Challenges, except that it will be held remotely. Plenary sessions will be held over Zoom webinars, and competition rounds over Zoom meetings.

Space for this competition is limited and registration will be capped at thirty teams. Of these thirty slots, three slots will be held for teams representing academic institutions outside the United States.

Registration for competitors will close on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST. More details can be found on the registration form linked below.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I log in to the virtual sessions?

Your team will be sent an invitation to your round’s Zoom meeting the day before the event using the emails provided during registration.

How will I know where to log in, and where is the schedule?

We will send out links to Zoom webinars and meetings, along with an agenda, the day before the event.

How are the virtual sessions being run?

Virtual sessions will be run very close to the traditional competition structure and rules. Each Zoom meeting will be managed by a timekeeper. This timekeeper will ensure that each team and judge logs on to the conference line and will manage the competition round.

At the beginning of the round, decision documents will be shared by the timekeeper via Zoom and judges will have 2 minutes to review the documents prior to the competitors’ briefing.

Teams will have 10 minutes to present their briefing and 10 minutes for Q&A. Judges will be asked to mute themselves for the 10–minute briefing session.

Judges will then be invited to a digital breakout room and will have 5 minutes to discuss scores and fill out their scorecards via JotForm.

After the scoring is over, judges will have 15 minutes to provide direct feedback to the team.

A 10-minute break is scheduled before the start of the next round. Each round has been allotted several minutes of transition time for technical difficulties and troubleshooting.

What do I need to log into a virtual session?

Your team will need a computer (recommended), tablet, or smartphone with a webcam, microphone, and speaker or headphones.

Your team will be provided with a link to the Zoom conference for each competition round your team is scheduled for. If you have any questions about the software, please see Zoom’s internal guide here.

How are decision documents handled?

Please email decision documents to [email protected]g by noon EST on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

At the start of the round, timekeepers will share the decision documents with judges and give them 2 minutes to review.

Will my team get scored the same way on Zoom as in person?

Yes, the rules of the competition remain the same, including the rubric for scoring.

How will my team receive Intel Pack 2 and Pack 3?

We will send out the intelligence packs via email to all qualifying teams.

How will the final round be run?

The final round will be run identically to the traditional final round format except that each the only participants allowed in the competition Zoom conference will be final round judges and the assigned team.

Finalists will not able to watch the presentations of other teams in real time. Final rounds will be recorded and published on the Atlantic Council website after the final round ends.

Zoom

What is Zoom?

Zoom is a free video conferencing application. We will be using it to host the competition remotely.

Do I need to pay for Zoom to participate?

No.

Do I need a Zoom account?

You do not have to have an account BUT we recommend that you do and download the desktop application to participate in the Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge.

Please use your real name to register so we can track participation. A free Zoom account is all that is necessary to participate.

What if I don’t have Zoom?

Zoom is available for download online. You can also access Zoom conferences through a browser without downloading any software or registering.

How do I use Zoom on my Mac? Windows? Linux Machine?

Follow the instructions here and here to get started. Please use the same email you registered with for your Zoom to sign up.

Can I use Zoom on my mobile device?

Yes, but we recommend that you use a computer or tablet.

Can each member of my team call into the Zoom conference line independently for our competition round?

Yes.

Can other teams listen-in to my team’s session?

Zoom links to competition sessions are team specific—only your team and your judges will have access to a session and sessions will be monitored once all participants have joined. If an observer has requested to watch your team‘s presentation, your timekeeper will notify you at the start of your round.

Staff will be monitoring all sessions and all meetings will have a waiting room enabled in order to monitor attendance. Any team member or coach in a session they are not assigned to will be removed and disqualified.

Troubleshooting

What if my team loses internet connection or is disconnected during the competition?

If your team experiences a loss of internet connection, we recommend following Zoom’s troubleshooting steps listed here. Please remain in contact with your timekeeper.

If your team is unable to rejoin the Zoom conference – please use one of the several dial-in lines included in the Zoom invitation.

What if there is an audio echo or other audio feedback issue?

There are three possible causes for audio malfunction during a meeting:

A participant has both the computer and telephone audio active.

A participant computer and telephone speakers are too close together.

Multiple participant computers with active audio are in the same room.

If this is the case, please disconnect the computer’s audio from other devices, and leave the Zoom conference on one computer. To avoid audio feedback issues, we recommend each team use one computer to compete.

What if I am unable to use a video conference, can my team still participate?

Zoom has dial-in lines associated with each Zoom conference event and you are able to call directly using any landline or mobile phone.

We do not recommend choosing voice only lines unless absolutely necessary. Please reach out to us at eschroeder@atlanticcouncil.org if you have any concerns.

Other

Will there be keynotes or any networking activity remotely?

Keynotes will continue as reflected on our agenda and will be broadcast with links to be shared with competitors the day before the event.

We also encourage competitors and judges to join the Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge Alumni Group on LinkedIn where we will post job vacancies and internship opportunities.

Will there be an in-person option if we will be in DC?

No, there will be no in person events this year in an effort to protect the health and well-being of competition participants.

Will anything be happening in person?

No, see above.

Where can I learn more about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)?

We would recommend you go look at the CDC’s website for additional information.

