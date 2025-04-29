Canada’s voters send a message to Washington—and the world

GET UP TO SPEED

It was a state-ment. Canadian voters returned the Liberal Party to power on Monday after a stunning political comeback fueled by tensions with the United States—including an election-day message from US President Donald Trump calling for Canada to become the “fifty-first state.” Prime Minister Mark Carney declared in his victory speech that the United States will never “own” Canada. “But we also must recognize the reality that our world has fundamentally changed.” Our Canada-watchers are here to diagram what this new world looks like as Carney prepares to form a government.

TODAY’S EXPERT REACTION BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Christopher Sands ( @USCanada_Sands ): Adjunct lecturer and the director of the Hopkins Center for Canadian Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Adjunct lecturer and the director of the Hopkins Center for Canadian Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Imran Bayoumi ( @BayoumiImran ): Associate director at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Associate director at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Maite Gonzalez Latorre: Program assistant at the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

Flag waving

The election was essentially a referendum on the Canada-US relationship, Chris tells us, as “a surge of nationalist sentiment swept the country, including in Quebec,” which historically has maintained its own identity.

tells us, as “a surge of nationalist sentiment swept the country, including in Quebec,” which historically has maintained its own identity. Carney, who took over from Justin Trudeau in March, and the Liberal Party appear to have fallen short of a hoped-for majority of 172 seats. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party stumbled—with its leader Pierre Poilievre losing his own seat. “Carney outperformed expectations, but the appetite for change remains strong. Canadians are still divided on who should lead,” Chris says.

says. The Trump administration, Chris says, could view a minority government as “weak.” Therefore it could ratchet up “pressure on Canada to meet NATO’s 2 percent of gross domestic product defense spending target, strengthen border security, and unlock its critical minerals—goals first promised by Trudeau in 2019 with little progress.”

Sign up to receive rapid insight in your inbox from Atlantic Council experts on global events as they unfold.

Let’s make a deal

Given Ottawa’s ongoing tensions with Washington, Imran says we should expect Carney “to look beyond the traditional defense partnership with the United States and to forge new, smaller defense deals with a variety of nations.”

says we should expect Carney “to We got a few hints during Carney’s first overseas trip, when he went to Paris and London rather than Washington and said Canada was reconsidering its decision to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the United States. Imran also points to a radar deal with Australia, a potential submarine deal with South Korea, and a proposed closer partnership with Nordic countries.

also points to a radar deal with Australia, a potential submarine deal with South Korea, and a proposed closer partnership with Nordic countries. Carney’s Ottawa will distance itself from Washington on defense, “except where needed,” Imran predicts, “such as on North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) modernization.”

Rocky Mountain low

Though Carney called for unity in his victory speech, that will be put to the test in the Conservative stronghold of Alberta, Maite notes, where the Liberals won just two ridings. “With blue-collar Albertans significantly impacted by US tariffs, Carney now faces a critical opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to all Canadians, not just Liberal supporters or Ontario residents.”

notes, where the Liberals won just two ridings. Carney and Trump-aligned Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Maite points out, “have not started their relationship on solid footing.” But the Edmonton native Carney “may leverage his Alberta connections to build bridges with Smith and provincial voters.”

points out, “have not started their relationship on solid footing.” But the Edmonton native Carney “may leverage his Alberta connections to build bridges with Smith and provincial voters.” Alberta will also be the site of global intrigue in June, when Canada hosts Trump and other world leaders for the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Kananaskis. That trip to the Canadian Rockies, followed by a flight to the Netherlands for the NATO Summit, represent “two defining tests” for Carney, Chris says: “How he performs will shape Canada’s standing abroad—and at home.”

Further reading

Related Experts: Maite Gonzalez Latorre and Imran Bayoumi

Image: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in the small hours of April 29, 2025, in Ottawa after his Liberal Party won the general election the previous day. Kyodo via Reuters Connect.