The Biden-Putin summit on June 16 is one of the most highly anticipated events of Joe Biden’s first foreign trip, yet it also comes with the lowest expectations. Given the recent ransomware attacks from Russia, the Kremlin’s election interference, and the tensions building between Russia and Ukraine, will the two leaders find any common ground? On this episode of Fast Thinking, Atlantic Council experts Doug Klain and Melinda Haring discuss who has the most to gain from the summit and whether this meeting has any chance of stabilizing US-Russia relations.

Meet the experts