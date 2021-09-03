Though the Taliban is facing the threat of sanctions as it takes power in Afghanistan, such measures may not provide much leverage after all. The insurgents who now rule the country are bankrolled by illicit dealings and various informal financial networks. So where exactly is the money coming from?

On this episode of Fast Thinking, the Atlantic Council’s Julia Friedlander and Mark Nakhla, the executive vice president of Kharon, dive into the Taliban’s funding networks (don’t miss the helpful visuals!), which are primarily outside the reach of the international finance system.

Meet the experts