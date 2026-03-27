The Eastern Mediterranean won’t replace Russian or Gulf gas—but it can be Europe’s energy shock absorber

WASHINGTON—Europe’s energy system has experienced a massive structural shift in recent years. Since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, the continent has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian gas, cutting imports by 90 percent between 2021 and 2025, with plans to fully phase it out by November 2027. But this transition has not eliminated risk; it has reconfigured it and even created new vulnerabilities.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is now central to European energy security. While diversification has reduced reliance on a single supplier, it has increased exposure to global chokepoints. LNG depends on maritime routes vulnerable to geopolitical shocks. In a post–October 7, 2023, Middle East, disruptions in the Red Sea and current tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have underscored the fragility of these flows. The war in Iran and Tehran’s effective closure of the strait—through which roughly 20 percent of global oil and LNG transits—has driven price spikes and cargo disruptions. Europe must now compete with Asian buyers to secure LNG, raising the risk of shortages before winter.

In this context, a developing gas industry in the Eastern Mediterranean is emerging not as a replacement for Gulf or Russian gas, but as a flexible regional energy corridor that can reinforce Europe’s resilience while advancing regional integration.

A basin of opportunity—within limits

Natural gas discoveries across Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus have transformed the Eastern Mediterranean into a meaningful energy basin. The Levant Basin alone holds an estimated 120 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas.

At the same time, Europe’s gas demand is structurally declining due to efficiency gains, fuel substitution, and decarbonization policies. European regulatory constraints—particularly methane emissions standards—are also reshaping import dynamics.

The implication is clear: The Eastern Mediterranean’s role will be material but limited. It cannot replace Russian gas at scale, but it does not need to. Its value lies in flexibility, diversification, and responsiveness during market stress.

Egypt: The system’s anchor—and constraint

Egypt sits at the center of this emerging system. It is the only country in the region with operational LNG export infrastructure, with terminals at Idku and Damietta. These facilities allow gas from neighboring producers to be liquefied and exported via the global spot market, providing critical flexibility unconstrained by rigid long-term contracts.

This infrastructure has enabled a functional regional model: Israeli gas flows via pipeline to Egypt, where it is liquefied and exported. Future Cypriot production is expected to follow the same pathway, as building new LNG terminals remains expensive.

Organizationally, Egypt hosts the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), which has become the primary platform for coordinating regional gas development. By aligning producers, transit states, and consumers—and involving companies in the conversation via the Gas Industry Advisory Committee—the EMGF has helped foster cooperation in a historically fragmented region.

Yet Egypt is also the system’s primary constraint. Domestic gas demand has risen steadily, while production from key fields such as Zohr has declined from peak levels. As a result, Egypt’s export capacity has tightened, and it has increasingly relied on Israeli imports to meet domestic needs. A recent $35 billion deal to supply an additional 130 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Israeli gas underscores this dependence.

This dual role—as both hub and constraint—characterizes the region’s energy equation. Europe’s access to Eastern Mediterranean gas ultimately hinges on Egypt’s ability to balance domestic demand with export capacity.

Israel: The basin’s supply engine

If Egypt is the system’s anchor, Israel is its primary source of incremental supply. Offshore discoveries such as Tamar and Leviathan have transformed Israel into a regional gas exporter. Leviathan alone holds approximately 600 bcm of recoverable gas, with expansion expected to boost output further.

Israel exports gas primarily to Egypt and Jordan through established pipelines. These flows feed directly into Egypt’s LNG infrastructure, linking Israeli production to European markets.

This arrangement has created a functional regional energy system despite limited political integration. Israeli upstream supply underpins Egyptian exports, while Egypt provides access to global markets.

Cyprus: The next phase

Cyprus represents the next wave of potential supply. Discoveries such as Aphrodite and Cronos indicate that Cyprus could be a substantial resource base. Development strategies increasingly center on integration with Egyptian infrastructure, particularly via subsea pipelines connecting Cypriot fields to Egypt’s LNG terminals. However, without operational LNG infrastructure, timelines remain uncertain due to regulatory, investment, and geopolitical constraints. Cyprus should be viewed as a medium-term option rather than an immediate supply source.

From supply source to shock absorber

Taken together, the Eastern Mediterranean is unlikely to be transformative in scale but is highly valuable as a modular layer of energy resilience for Europe in the coming decade.

Estimates suggest the region could support approximately 30–40 bcm of annual exports to Europe under favorable conditions. While insufficient to replace Russian or Gulf gas, this volume is significant enough to stabilize markets during inevitable disruptions.

Its strategic value lies in optionality—the ability to provide incremental supply, diversify routes, and respond flexibly to shocks.

Connecting to IMEC

The Eastern Mediterranean’s importance for energy becomes even clearer when viewed through the lens of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

IMEC envisions an integrated network linking India, the Gulf, and Europe through transport, digital, and energy infrastructure. Within this framework, the Eastern Mediterranean can serve as the energy anchor of the corridor’s western segment, linking regional gas resources to European markets.

This alignment supports broader US and European strategic objectives by strengthening economic ties among aligned partners and reinforcing regional stability.

Securing the Eastern Mediterranean’s role in Europe’s energy future

To accelerate and stabilize Eastern Mediterranean energy development:

Israel and Cyprus should resolve their dispute over the Ishai reservoir to unlock joint development.

Cyprus and investors should finalize regulatory and commercial frameworks for exports to Egypt, including agreements with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

Egypt should expand renewable energy capacity to reduce domestic gas consumption and preserve export volumes.

Regional governments should leverage the EMGF to coordinate development, align stakeholder incentives, and support investment.

Governments must ensure geopolitical tensions do not disrupt existing cooperation, particularly Egypt–Israel–Jordan gas flows.

Eastern Mediterranean gas will not eliminate Europe’s exposure to global volatility. Rather, its strategic value lies in reinforcing resilience at the margins—providing additional supply during disruptions, diversifying routes, and anchoring a regional energy system that aligns infrastructure with geopolitics.

In an era defined less by abundance than adaptability, Eastern Mediterranean gas may prove more valuable for its flexibility than its scale.