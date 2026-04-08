What Ukraine’s wartime tech ecosystem can teach the rest of the world 

KYIV—Ukraine did not choose to become a testing ground for the future of warfare and governance, but that is exactly what it has become.

I’ve seen what it means to be a wartime testing ground firsthand, having spent the past several years working at the intersection of government, technology, and national security in Ukraine. In 2019, I joined Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, where I helped build what has become one of the world’s most resilient digital government ecosystems, delivering public services to millions of citizens. Now I advise the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on innovation and global partnerships, observing up close how systems behave under extreme pressure.

In that time, one thing has become clear: A crisis is not just a disruptor. It can also be a brutal but effective product manager.

How Ukraine innovated

Ukraine did not start from a blank slate. Like many countries, it inherited legacy systems, rigid bureaucracies, slow procurement processes, and institutional inertia that, in peacetime, might have continued for decades.

Since February 2022, Ukraine’s digital, logistical, and institutional systems have all been stress-tested at a speed and scale that no simulation, policy lab, or innovation program could ever replicate. Under this pressure, systems that could not survive failed quickly, while those that could survive were forced to evolve over weeks, sometimes days.

Take drone manufacturing as an example. Ukraine went from seven drone manufacturers before the full-scale invasion to more than five hundred today. Over the same period, it went from just two electronic warfare companies to roughly two hundred. Today, it is also making progress toward developing its own missile production capabilities. The Brave1 defense tech cluster, which directly connects frontline units with startups, engineers, and investors, has evolved into an ecosystem of more than three thousand companies, with a marketplace of over one thousand validated solutions that operate in a different way from traditional procurement systems.

Importantly, this transformation has been enabled by a deliberate effort to build an entirely new innovation ecosystem within the Ukrainian government. Much of this effort was led by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which was previously led by Mykhailo Fedorov, the current minister of defense.

In many mature economies, long procurement cycles are seen as a proxy for accountability, and multiyear regulatory processes are interpreted as a sign of caution and stability. This process is often understandable, but in a high-velocity environment, it becomes a structural vulnerability. Systems that take two years to procure, for example, are often obsolete in six months, and decisions that require months of approval are often needed immediately.

The battlefield does not wait for committees, and neither do cyber threats, information operations, or technological shifts. The gap between when a threat appears and when an institution can respond is not just an administrative delay, it is a strategic risk.

Ukraine had to close this gap under the most extreme conditions, including missile strikes, power outages, electronic warfare, and simultaneous multi-domain attacks. What emerged was a fundamentally different operating model. Ukraine opened its defense sector to private innovation, enabling startups to rapidly develop and test solutions under wartime conditions. Procurement was streamlined to allow faster adoption of technologies without the delays typical of traditional systems. At the same time, continuous feedback loops between frontline users and developers ensured that products were constantly refined based on real battlefield needs.

Hundreds of solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI) are currently deployed on the battlefield. And here, again, the shift is not only technological, but conceptual. AI is not an optional layer but part of the core architecture.

Ukraine has also advanced the idea that robots should fight, not people. Every autonomous system deployed represents not just a technological improvement, but a Ukrainian life potentially preserved. This emphasis on robot combatants is both a strategic choice and a moral one, and this calculus directly influences decisions about investment, procurement, and innovation.

For policymakers and defense leaders trying to understand where this is heading, Ukraine is an environment where doctrine, technology, and operations evolve rapidly and simultaneously. And this leads to a broader conclusion.

Under extreme conditions, Ukraine has built a fast, adaptive, innovation-driven defense ecosystem of the kind that other countries, including larger powers, have been trying to design for years but have struggled to implement due to structural constraints.

Lessons for the wider world

First, every country has its own bureaucracy. The question is not whether it exists, but whether policymakers are willing to change it when it stops working. The reality is that it is impossible to reform everything at once, but there are always ways to move faster. This can be done by embracing what we at the Ministry of Digital Transformation used to call “creative bureaucracy”—finding workarounds, testing alternative pathways, and, ultimately, having the courage to challenge and redesign processes instead of hiding behind them. In today’s world, if policymakers are not, in effect, hacking their own bureaucracy, then it will become their own biggest strategic constraint.

Second, policymakers need to open markets in a real way. They can do this by focusing on creating conditions in which businesses can compete, grow, and scale up. The role of the state is not to pick winners but to create an environment where many companies can emerge, experiment, and compete, allowing the strongest to rise naturally through market dynamics. Only in such an environment can a country achieve innovation along with sustained, self-driven growth.

Third, policymakers need to establish an honest and continuous dialogue between the government and businesses. This should not be done through endless roundtables, formal consultations, or symbolic hackathons that produce reports but not results. Instead, it should be done through working mechanisms, such as defense tech clusters, that are designed to solve actual problems, continuously facilitate interaction, and maintain an up-to-date understanding of what is happening inside the ecosystem. By necessity, this includes identifying where the gaps are, what capabilities are missing, and where intervention is needed.

Fourth, there must be a clear defense tech champion—whether an individual or an institution—that takes ownership, sets direction, and drives execution. Working ecosystems do not emerge organically without leadership. Without a central force that aligns stakeholders and accelerates decision-making, even the most promising ideas remain fragmented and underdeveloped. This role can be fulfilled either by a government leader who takes responsibility and acts as a coordinator and decision-maker or by a dedicated agency with both the mandate and the authority to move quickly and effectively across the system. Let’s start with that.