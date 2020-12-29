Mr. Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter is Saudi Aramco’s chief technology officer. He joined Saudi Aramco in 1983, where he held various technical roles in oil and gas production organizations, ranging from design and project management to commissioning and operations, as well as a number of supervisory, managerial, and general management positions.

He held the position of Saudi Aramco chief engineer from 2011 to 2014 and executive director of power systems in 2014 before assuming his present role. Mr. Al Khowaiter holds a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM), a master of science in chemical engineering from the University of California at Santa Barbara, and a masters of business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied as a Sloan fellow.