Mr. Ebobissé is the chief executive officer of Africa50, the Pan-African infrastructure investment platform capitalized by the African Development Bank and, so far, by twenty-three African countries and two African Central Banks.

Prior to joining Africa50, Mr. Ebobissé served as the global head for the World Bank Group’s Global Infrastructure Project Development Fund (“IFC InfraVentures”) where he oversaw a team of highly skilled and experienced infrastructure specialists and led the development of and investment in several infrastructure projects in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

He led the design, structuring, and implementation of IFC InfraVentures from its inception. He also served as chief investment officer in the Global Infrastructure and Natural Resources Department of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group, based in Washington. Prior to joining IFC in 1998, Mr. Ebobissé held several positions in the financial services industry in France, including deputy head of project and structured finance at Caisse des Depots et Consignations, based in Paris. Mr. Ebobissé holds a master of business administration from the International School for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland.