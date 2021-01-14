Alex Booth is head of research at Kpler, the leading provider of data and analytics in commodity markets. He is an energy industry veteran with over a decade of experience and specializes in fundamentals research across crude, products, and gases.

Alex started his career as a market analyst at BP covering multiple trading desks. Eight years later, he was appointed vice president of fundamental oil analytics at Citi. In this role, Alex led the fundamentals of buy-side research on Citi’s oil desk in London, working closely with traders as well as large corporate and institutional clients.

Since joining Kpler in 2018, Alex has been playing a key role in the development of Kpler’s transparency products. More recently, he has taken the lead of the research team, which brings reputable insights to the commodity community by harnessing Kpler’s considerable array of proprietary data.

Alex and his team regularly contribute to the media and frequently appear on BBC News, Bloomberg, CNBC and other outlets. In addition, their expertise is regularly put to contribution in industry events (Argus Crude Live, MPGC and others). Alex holds a bachelor of science in business and technology from Sheffield Hallam University.