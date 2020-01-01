Middle East And North Africa Program Manager, International Energy Agency
Ali Al-Saffar is the Middle East and North Africa Program Manager at the International Energy Agency in Paris and author of seven editions of the IEA’s long-term forecast, the World Energy Outlook, including the recently released “Outlook for Producer Economies.” Prior to joining the IEA in 2012, he served as a Middle East economist and chief automotive analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit in London. He has degrees in economics and development studies.
