Alisa Newman Hood is senior vice president at Excelerate Energy, an industry leader in FSRUs and floating LNG import solutions. She was previously general counsel of Akfel Commodities, a Singapore-based natural gas and power trading company with significant assets in Turkey. Prior to that, she was general counsel of London Stock Exchange-listed Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Earlier in her career, she was an attorney at White & Case LLP in New York and Washington, where she represented governments, banks and companies on international oil and gas projects and project finance transactions. Prior to that, she spent two years in Dili, East Timor (Timor-Leste) serving as petroleum legal adviser to the Prime Minister. From 2012 to 2016, Alisa served as senior adviser to the US Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs at the State Department. She has published a number of op-eds and articles on energy-related topics, including in The Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs, Los Angeles Times, and China Daily, and was a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations from 2005 to 2010. She is a graduate of Brown University (Phi Beta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude) and Georgetown University Law Center (Dean’s List).