Allard joined InfraCo Asia in mid-2013 and has overall accountability for the company’s infrastructure developments and investments in twelve south and southeast Asian countries.

InfraCo Asia is part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) and a commercially managed, publicly financed infrastructure development and investment company, headquartered in Singapore. InfraCo Asia funds early stage, high-risk infrastructure development activities by taking an equity stake in commercially viable infrastructure projects that contribute to economic growth and social development. Approx. Sixty-five percent of the investments made by InfraCo Asia have been in the renewable energy sector, ranging from utility scale solar, mini off-grid hybrid solar storage, wind power, and run of river hydro projects.

Allard has been based in Asia for over twenty-five years and has strategic executive leadership experience in the infrastructure sector in emerging and frontier markets. He has successfully led and acquired infrastructure, energy, and environmental companies. His key focus has been on the development and implementation of growth strategies, and he has been accountable for the financing and creation of new assets and the execution of energy and infrastructure projects.

Allard’s previous roles include CEO of Jindal Aquasource and Jindal Ecopolis in New Delhi, India; president of Asia Pacific at Covanta Energy Corporation (the world’s largest energy from waste company) based in Shanghai, China; regional director of infrastructure development and country director for China at the Leighton Group in Asia; regional director for Greater China at Thames Water International in Hong Kong SAR; and country manager of Vermeer–Ballast Nedam, while based in Vietnam.

Allard has previously been a non-executive director of China Hydro Electric Corporation (with 24 Hydro Electric Power Assets in China) and was a member of the Special Committee to delist the Company from the NYSE and managed a sale process to a PE Firm.

Allard has served on the Board (as NED) of the International Project Finance Association IPFA (headquartered in London) since 2017. He holds a bachelor of science in engineering management and a master of business administration in international business.