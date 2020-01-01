Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Chief Executive Officer, DABS – National Power Utility of Afghanistan

Aman Ghalib serves as CEO of DABS, the National Power Utility of Afghanistan. Prior to his time at DABS, he served as Deputy Minister of Energy and Director of Renewable Energy in Afghanistan. He has also worked as a consultant electrical engineer in the United Kingdom. Ghalib holds a master’s degree in Sustainable Power Generation from Brunel University in London, United Kingdom.

