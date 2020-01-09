Amos Hochstein is senior vice president at Tellurian. He joined the company in 2017 after serving as U.S. Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs where he led the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources. In this role, he oversaw global U.S. energy foreign policy engagement, and advised the Secretary of State and Vice President of the U.S. on global energy markets. Mr. Hochstein’s accomplishments include leading the engagement to strengthen Europe’s energy security through resource diversification, authoring the White House Caribbean Energy Security Initiative, chairing several energy security task forces, and developing stronger natural gas markets throughout Asia. Mr. Hochstein has also served in a variety of senior level positions within the U.S. Congress, working to advise energy companies entering and developing new markets. Outside of the federal government, he served as senior vice president at Cassidy and Associates.