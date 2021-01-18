Amy Myers Jaffe is research professor and managing director of the Climate Policy Lab. She was formerly the David M. Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and the environment and director of the Program on Energy Security and Climate Change at the Council on Foreign Relations.

A leading expert on global energy policy and sustainability, Jaffe previously served as senior advisor for sustainability at the Office of the Chief Investment Officer at the University of California, Regents and as executive director for energy and sustainability at University of California, Davis where she led research on low or zero carbon fuels and transportation policy. Jaffe has taught energy policy, business, and sustainability courses at Rice University, University of California, Davis, and Yale University. Jaffe is widely published, including as co-author of Oil, Dollars, Debt and Crises: The Global Curse of Black Gold, with Mahmoud El-Gamal.

Her forthcoming book, Energy’s Digital Future: Harnessing Innovation for American Resilience and National Security, will be published by Columbia University Press in 2021. She is chair of the steering committee of the Women in Energy Initiative at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy policy.

A frequent media commentator, Jaffe is president of the US Association of Energy Economics and holds a senior fellow award from that organization for her career contributions to the field of energy economics. Jaffe is a member of the Global Future Council on Net Zero Transition at the World Economic Forum (Davos).