In her position, Ms. Birchall is contributing to Nuclearelectrica’s efforts to promote the company’s ongoing strategic projects, particularly within the North American Energy and Security Partnership, as well as other strategic partnerships.

With over 20 years of experience in law, foreign policy and international relations, Ana Birchall has a law degree from the University of Bucharest, a master’s degree and a doctorate in law from the prestigious Yale Law School, USA. Before returning home, Ana Birchall worked on Wall Street, New York City, USA, as a lawyer at one of the largest law firms in the world. Since 2003, Ms. Birchall has returned home with her family and joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs team, promoting Romania’s interests of integration in NATO and EU membership. Subsequently, Ana Birchall decided to get involved in political life by holding the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Romania’s Strategic Partnerships, Minister of Justice, Minister Delegate for European Affairs, High Government Representative for US Relations and European Affairs, Member of the Romanian Parliament, President of the Commission for European Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies, President of the Special Commission for the Presidency of Romania at the European Union Council, President of the Delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the OSCE.